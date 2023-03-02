Digits Named One of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2023

Real-time finance and accounting platform joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digits has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

"We are honored to be included as part of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in the finance category," said Jeff Seibert, co-founder of Digits. "We set out to serve our customers an innovative suite of tools, and this recognition further solidifies the need and desire for such technology. Since our launch, we've witnessed our community adopt and thrive, celebrating the results Digits has delivered."

Digits is on a mission to fix small-business finance, providing business owners and their finance teams with instant access to underlying transaction data, and the ability to understand drivers and changes in their business finances over time. This is done through Digits' advanced A.I technology, which runs millions of calculations to discover the highest-impact insights for clients, including automated audit technology and proactive alerts of errors or out-of-the-ordinary events. These A.I. generated insights save hours of analysis and help businesses understand what is going on beyond the basic Profit & Loss statement and Balance Sheet.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

ABOUT DIGITS

Digits is building category-defining tools that solve the biggest, most painful problems for small businesses and accounting professionals. Leave behind the manual, tedious ways you used to do things. Simply connect your client's books. You change nothing. Backed by the world's best investors, including Benchmark, GV, and Softbank, Digits is trusted by thousands of accountants and business owners who are working to build the future. Together.

Learn more at http://www.digits.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

