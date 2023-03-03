Kennametal to Attend J. P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the J. P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Attendees: Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com . Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

