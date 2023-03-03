Ritchie Bros. Mails Letter to Shareholders Regarding IAA Acquisition

Urges All Shareholders to Vote "FOR" All Proposals Listed on the WHITE Proxy Card

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) ("Ritchie Bros.") today issued the following letter reinforcing the outstanding value creation opportunity presented by the acquisition of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) ("IAA") and highlighting support the Company is receiving from many shareholders and independent third-party industry analysts.

The Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders to vote on proposals necessary to complete the IAA acquisition is scheduled for March 14, 2023. The letter, which is also being mailed to shareholders, and additional materials related to the Special Meeting can be found at www.RBASpecialMeeting.com.

March 3, 2023

Dear Ritchie Bros. Shareholders,

We are writing to reinforce the outstanding value creation opportunity presented by the acquisition of IAA. Despite this significant upside opportunity, Luxor Capital Group continues to repeat distorting assertions in their attempt to derail the Ritchie Bros. + IAA combination. We note that while Luxor owns shares today, Luxor sold out of all of its Ritchie Bros. shares in the first quarter of 2022i. We do not believe Luxor's interests are aligned with the interests of Ritchie Bros.' long-term shareholders.

We have received strong support for the IAA acquisition from many of our shareholders, both privately and publicly – including Independent Franchise Partners, Eagle Asset Management and Vontobel Asset Management, who are among our largest shareholders – as well as from independent third-party industry analysts and other stakeholders. Stakeholders recognize the outstanding strategic and financial benefits and substantial, sustainable shareholder returns the transaction is expected to generate.

The numbers do indeed tell a compelling story, including:

$100 million to $120 million in expected cost savings



$250 million to $780 million in potential incremental EBITDA growth from revenue opportunities



Taken together, this EBITDA opportunity represents up to an additional $76 per share iii in potential value comprising:

Up to $61 per share of potential value from cost savings and incremental revenue opportunities at the pre-transaction blended multiple



Up to $15 per share of potential value from multiple expansion to the average IAA - Ritchie Bros. blended multiple since IAA spin

Ritchie Bros.' leadership team is proven and has the right experience to successfully execute on this transactionvi.

Luxor's flawed and self-serving comments maligning Ritchie Bros.' management team are unjustified, misplaced and detract from value creation.

The Ritchie Bros. management team, under the oversight of the Ritchie Bros. Board of Directors, has transformed the Company's business and delivered exceptional, superior returns for shareholders – in particular, a 48% shareholder return, outperforming all relevant indicesvii.

The Board and management team have always prioritized shareholders' best interests. We view the IAA acquisition as the next logical step in a transformative strategy that has created substantial shareholder value.

Personal attacks on Ritchie Bros.' proven team who have a record of execution are unwarranted. Luxor's attempt to derail the Company's current strategy – which even Luxor concedes is working – is based on flawed analysis and ongoing misleading statements. If the IAA transaction is not approved as Luxor is seeking, we believe there is a significant risk of value destruction, and the Company's future growth could be compromised.

Detailed information correcting Luxor's distortions and flawed analysis is available in the Company's February 22, 2023 presentation, which is available at www.RBASpecialMeeting.com.

Time Is Short. Vote Electronically by Internet or Telephone Prior to March 10, 2023 to Be Sure Your Vote Is Received in Time to Be Counted

Please Vote Now on the WHITE Proxy Card!

As we continue to progress towards completing the transaction with IAA, we want to remind shareholders what's at stake: a unique opportunity to accelerate our strategy and create a long runway for significant, sustainable value creation. With integration planning well underway, we are ready to hit the ground running upon the transaction's close to begin realizing the substantial upside potential generated by the Ritchie Bros. + IAA combination.

We urge you to support your management team and Board as we embark on this important next step by voting "FOR" on the WHITE proxy card for all proposals being considered at the Special Meeting. Any green proxy card should be discarded. If you have voted your shares on the green proxy card, you can simply change your vote by voting on the WHITE proxy card.

Sincerely,

/s/ Ann Fandozzi

Ann Fandozzi

CEO



Any shareholder with questions about the Special Meeting or in

need of assistance in voting their shares should contact:

Laurel Hill MacKenzie Partners, Inc. North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 North American Toll Free: 1-800-322-2885

Outside North America: 416-304-0211 Email: proxy@mackenziepartners.com Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Information about the meeting is also available at www.RBASpecialMeeting.com



About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance(R) equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

Ritchie Bros. Contacts

Investors

Sameer Rathod Vice President, Investor Relations & Market Intelligence

(510) 381-7584

srathod@ritchiebros.com

Media

Barrett Golden / Lucas Pers / Haley Salas

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

__________________________________ i Source: 13F filings ii Potential opportunities and related information included for illustrative purposes only and do not imply future targets, expectations or guidance. Estimates do not incorporate potential costs to achieve or specific timeframes. Figures are illustrative and un-discounted iii Potential opportunities and related information included in this communication are for illustrative purposes only and do not imply future targets, expectations or guidance. Estimates do not incorporate potential costs to achieve or specific timeframes. Value per share upside reflects illustrative EV / NTM EBITDA range of 13 – 16x, based on pre-transaction blend at the low end and illustrative ~3.0x re-rating at the high end, informed by both (i) observed historical average blended multiple since IAA spin and (ii) blend of top decile observed EV / NTM EBITDA multiples for Ritchie Bros. and IAA over last twelve-month period ending November 4, 2022. Figures are illustrative and un-discounted iv Represents sum of Ritchie Bros. and IAA FY22 annual GTV. GTV represents gross transaction value, which is the total proceeds from all items sold at the company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the company's consolidated financial statements v Represents estimated cumulative unlevered free cash flow generated from '23E –'26E. Unlevered free cash flow defined as adj. EBITDA including net realizable synergies less cash taxes, less capital expenditures and less changes in net working capital inclusive of estimated integration costs vi Permission to use quotes neither sought nor obtained vii The period from January 3, 2020, the last trading day prior to Ann Fandozzi's appointment as CEO, through January 31, 2023

