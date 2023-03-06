Accolade Welcomes Lyra Health to Its Trusted Partner Ecosystem

Accolade and Lyra will offer employers purpose-built integrations that help address barriers to behavioral health care

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), the company that provides millions of people and their families with Personalized Healthcare, has partnered with Lyra Health, a leading provider of global workforce mental health solutions. By adding Lyra to its Trusted Partner Ecosystem , Accolade is building on its commitment to offer best-in-class behavioral health solutions to its customers through both strategic partnerships and in-house capabilities.

U.S. workers are facing a range of behavioral health challenges in the wake of the pandemic. Despite this need, more than half either do not have access to or are unaware of easily accessible mental health services in their workplace, according to a recent Gallup survey . What's more, when employees do seek mental health support, they often run into barriers, including affordability, long wait times for appointments and availability of providers for treatment.

"As we're seeing more employees struggle with mental health, including rising rates of anxiety and depression, we know that employers, who provide critical health benefits, can be their real champions," said Dr. Shantanu Nundy, chief medical officer at Accolade. "Lyra shares our commitment to clinical outcomes and evidence-based approaches to care, and together we will provide our shared customers with integrated support and more access to mental health services."

Lyra addresses barriers to mental health treatment by delivering clinically proven, evidence-based behavioral health services, including on-demand content, coaching, therapy and psychiatry services to millions of adults, children and teens across the globe, via both virtual and in-person care. Members and their dependents are able to meet with a provider quickly, with an average wait time of two days to their first appointment, eliminating the typical weeks-long scheduling delays to receive care. Lyra also offers work-life services, which allows employers to replace their existing employee assistance program with a single, comprehensive solution.

"Mental health is the defining problem of our time, and the biggest hurdle is finding fast access to high quality care," said Dr. Connie Chen, chief operating officer of Lyra Health. "We are excited about this partnership with Accolade, as it helps us connect more employees and their family members to our exclusive provider network which has been clinically proven to help 9 of 10 people get better and stay better."

Joint customers of Accolade and Lyra Health will benefit from purpose-built integrations between these services at no incremental cost.

Launched in 2019, Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem was the first in the industry to bring together multiple benefits solutions through a single front door for employers, which helps to simplify benefits and drive a more integrated experience for members. When employers work with Accolade's Trusted Partners, they are confidently selecting from high-quality, thoroughly vetted solutions that yield streamlined purchasing and implementation for customers, enhanced features, and ultimately, incremental appropriate utilization. Learn more about our Trusted Partners here .

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade's employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

