Danone Announces New Hypoallergenic Baby Formula Brand Pepticate, Now Available in the U.S.

Sold in Europe for more than 30 years, Pepticate is Europe's #1 hypoallergenic extensively hydrolyzed baby formula for cow milk allergy.*

Danone's introduction of Pepticate to the U.S. builds on the company's existing efforts to alleviate the national formula shortage.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone North America, today announced alongside its Specialized Nutrition business, Nutricia, the availability of Pepticate in the U.S. to help support families with food allergies as the country continues to face a formula shortage.

Pepticate is an extensively hydrolyzed powdered formula (eHF) specifically designed to provide relief from the symptoms of cow milk allergy (CMA) in infants ages 0 to 12 months. Sold in over 75 countries†, Pepticate is the most-recommended eHF for CMA by UK pediatricians.‡

"For babies with food allergies that are not breastfed, hypoallergenic formulas like Pepticate are often their main source of nutrition, and can play a critical role in their development," said Steven Yannicelli, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Nutricia North America. "I'm proud of the work our teams have done in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to extend availability of this product in the U.S., increase formula supply for babies with cow milk allergy, and ultimately help families focus on enjoying more beautiful moments with their little ones."

Though it can be difficult to diagnose, CMA is the most common food allergy in infancy, affecting roughly 75,000 infants each year.1 It can be responsible for a wide range of symptoms like rashes, diarrhea, vomiting and colic. eHF formulas, like Pepticate, break down the allergy-triggering proteins in cow milk so that the formula can be better tolerated by infants with CMA. Research shows that eHFs like Pepticate can provide symptom relief in over 90% of mild-to-moderate CMA cases.

Bringing Pepticate to the U.S. gives healthcare professionals and their patients a new formula option that is clinically shown to effectively relieve CMA symptoms and support normal growth in infants.2 With Pepticate, parents will be able to feel the relief of having a formula option tailored to their little one's specific needs.

Pepticate is the only eHF with a unique blend of prebiotic fibers that mimic the levels and functionality of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk,3,4 to help support digestive health and immune system development.5,6

"The introduction of Pepticate to the U.S. is a welcomed development for parents who are concerned about their baby's cow milk allergy, and have had a difficult time finding the right formula," said Dr. Jenna Timboe, Pediatrician, Ladera Ranch, CA. "Now, parents have Pepticate as an option to address the unpleasant symptoms of CMA." Pepticate contains key elements inspired by breast milk, including lactose, prebiotic fiber nucleotides, and DHA/ARA. "I'm excited that Pepticate contains lactose as a key source of carbohydrate because it also helps make Pepticate taste great. That's very important for families, since a good tasting formula may decrease the likelihood of formula refusal and repeated doctor visits."

The introduction of Pepticate to the U.S. is one of several steps Danone has taken to help American families navigate the baby formula shortage. From the time the formula shortage began in early 2022 to date, the company has imported nearly 1.9 million cans of infant formula across its Aptamil, Neocate and Pepticate brands.

Pepticate can be purchased online at Pepticate.com, or from Amazon. Pepticate is also distributed by Nutricia North America through medical and retail channels, including home health care programs, durable medical equipment (DME) providers, and state and government programs (like WIC§).

Healthcare providers and families can visit Pepticate.com to learn more.

Danone supports the use of breastmilk whenever possible. Parents should talk to their healthcare provider to see if Pepticate is right for their infant with CMA.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america.

About Nutricia

Since 1896, Nutricia has pioneered nutritional solutions that help people live longer, more joyful, and healthier lives. Building on more than a century of research and innovation, Nutricia has harnessed the power of life-changing nutrition to create a leading specialized nutrition portfolio that can change a health trajectory for life.

With its nutritional solutions, Nutricia supports healthy growth and development during a baby's first 1,000 days and helps to address some of the world's biggest health challenges, including faltering growth, food allergy, rare metabolic diseases, epilepsy and wound healing.

Media Contact:

Lora Grassilli

ZenoPepticate@zenogroup.com

* Based on annual sales data, dated 9/28/22

† Sold under various brand names worldwide

‡ Most recommended brand based on a 2022 survey of UK GPs, Pediatricians, and Dietitians. (n = 206)

§ WIC is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

