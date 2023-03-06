Telehealth Trailblazer 98point6 Announces Intent to Sell Care Delivery Division and Emerge as a Licensed Software Provider

Virtual Care Pioneer Intends to Become 98point6 Technologies Delivering the Digital Infrastructure Third-Party Health Systems Need to Capture More Revenue

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6 today announced its plan to relaunch as licensed software provider, 98point6 Technologies, on the heels of the intended sale of its multi-million dollar Care Delivery division to health and care experience company, Transcarent . As part of the deal, hundreds of 98point6 enterprise customers including Boeing, Kindercare and Banner|Aetna employing millions of eligible members will have access to an even wider selection of primary and behavioral health services through Transcarent. The newly emerged 98point6 Technologies plans to remain solely focused on licensing its software to third-party health care providers such as MultiCare Health System, the first to license the 98point6 Technology Platform within its hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health.

"Our evolution to 98point6 Technologies answers the need for purpose-built technology created by physicians, for physicians, and is the culmination of work our front-line team of clinicians spent years perfecting," said Jay Burrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of 98point6 Technologies. "This comes at a time when every provider in the health services industry is on an urgent mission to remain competitive in what has become an increasingly crowded and undifferentiated marketplace."

In today's market, demand for telehealth services has stabilized at 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels and healthcare providers are scrambling to catch up, citing telehealth implementation as a top challenge . According to new research only 13% of hospitals and health systems consider themselves ahead of the pace of change that patients expect and new market rivals are setting, and only 11% of health systems report being in the implementation phase of their personalized care and digital transformation journeys.

Health systems recognize they must move quickly to solidify their brand presence and physical footprint, starting with the expansion of their ambulatory care business and introduction of new technology and consumer-centered services. Gartner's Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2022 corroborated the shift, stating "we see greater provider interest and focus on virtual care and total experience to meet clinical and business demands."

Technology Built to Give Health Care Providers a Competitive Edge

The 98point6 Technology Platform provides a turn-key, cloud-based solution for scaling up a virtual care operation complete with software, professional services and support from a team who built and operated a successful, nationwide virtual clinic for the past several years. The platform provides a quick and cost-effective way to create new revenue opportunities, better support the workforce, improve care and boost the bottom line. Implementation includes a client-branded app and assistance in configuring the platform.

"Our strategic partnership with 98point6 will help us scale our digital capabilities to meet community demand and bring a new level of meaningful engagement to our customers," said Ryan Fix, President of Retail Health at MultiCare.

At the heart of the 98point6 Technology Platform is a web-based Clinician Console, which encapsulates a refined set of best practices designed to help providers deliver high quality virtual care based on years of clinical experience. Built-in logic in the form of artificial intelligence (AI) and automated practice standards guide providers to quickly make the right medical decisions or recommend in-person care when needed. This level of automation limits care variability, optimizes patient time by streamlining the intake process and reduces cognitive load on the provider to support top-of-licensure practice.

The 98point6 Technology Platform includes:

A standalone digital clinic hosted in the cloud, including AI-powered patient engagement, workflow and EHR integration, care follow-up and documentation.

Clinician Console for providers to conduct visits. Web-basedfor providers to conduct visits.

An SDK to create a fully-branded patient experience.

Training and development for clinicians and staff.

Engagement marketing support to activate new users and drive utilization.

Workforce management guidance to help define hybrid staffing and scheduling plans.

For more information on 98point6 Technologies, visit 98point6.com .

About 98point6 Technologies

98point6 Technologies builds and licenses software to power exceptional virtual care experiences for providers and patients based on years of clinical use across millions of patients. Its flagship 98point6 Technology Platform consists of turnkey, cloud-based software that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence bundled with time-tested, automated practice standards. The platform includes a physician-facing Clinician Console, patient-facing branded app and professional services and support. Available as licensed software, the 98point6 Technology Platform empowers health systems to create and grow premium virtual care offerings that give providers a significant technology lead in a rapidly evolving and competitive marketplace. To learn more about 98point6 Technologies, visit www.98point6.com .

