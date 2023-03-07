JIM BEAM® LAUNCHES READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAILS JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers come in four crisp and cool malt-based flavors inspired by the brand's southern welcoming ethos and will be available nationwide.

CLERMONT, Ky., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam, the world's number one bourbon, is shaking up the beverage aisle with the launch of unique, crisp and cool ready-to-drinks, RTDs, available in four delicious flavors. Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers made in partnership with The Boston Beer Company aim to bring the power of Jim Beam's southern welcoming ethos to drinkers nationwide and inspire them to connect over a drink, as the RTDs are best served chilled and shared with others.

To meet the demand from RTD drinkers seeking a beverage full in flavor but with a lighter profile and smooth finish, Jim Beam and The Boston Beer Company developed these flavors suitable for anyone who enjoys the convenience of canned cocktails. Kentucky Coolers are now available nationwide in four flavors:

Strawberry Punch: Bright, lightly sweet strawberry punch with hints of mixed berry and bourbon

Black Cherry Lemonade: Crisp sour lemonade balanced with sweet, fresh muddled cherry. A light bourbon taste lingers behind the initial flavors of lemonade and cherry

Sweet Tea Lemonade: Bright, fresh, zesty lemonade and refreshing nostalgic sweet tea with a light bourbon taste

Citrus Punch: Fruity citrus punch with notes of mango, orange, grapefruit and lime for a sweet and refreshing taste complimented with light bourbon notes

"Jim Beam has always aimed to offer consumers the perfect occasion to bring people together. We wanted to infuse this spirit into Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers," says Heather Boyd, Beam Suntory Managing Director of RTDs, North America. "We recognize that in these moments of connection with family and friends, consumers are more frequently reaching for the convenience of canned-cocktails and RTDs but know there are gaps in the current flavor profile offerings in the category. We are proud to have created a product that directly addresses what consumers are looking for in the RTD market – a full flavored beverage at 120 calories. With the launch of Kentucky Coolers, we are looking forward to bringing the powerful connecting force of cracking open a crisp and cool beverage with friends to all."

In partnership with Boston Beer Company, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers hopes to bring a refreshing twist to the typical ready-to-drink category. Consumers can find them in a variety of 12-packs, 6-packs and single cans and are now available nationwide. The Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers are 5% ABV and 120 calories with a suggested retail price of $16.99 for a 12-can variety pack, $9.99 for a single flavor six-pack, and $3.49 for a single 24oz. can.

To learn more about Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, visit www.jimbeam.com or follow @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

ABOUT JIM BEAM® BOURBON

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

ABOUT THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery and Bevy Long Drink as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

