YOU ASKED, WE DELIVERED: SUNNYD VODKA SELTZER IS HERE

STAMFORD, Conn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunnyD, an American favorite juice brand featuring the bold, one-of-a-kind, tangy orange flavor, is bringing your two favorite things together with SunnyD Vodka Seltzer, the brand new hard seltzer created by popular demand. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is rolling out nationwide and will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday March 11, 2023. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer comes in a convenient four-pack with a suggested retail price of $9.99. For more information, please visit www.sunnydcocktails.com.

SunnyD Can (PRNewswire)

SunnyD has always been the boldly original beverage with a taste unlike anything else – the tangy orange drink with a one-of-a-kind flavor. The brand was first developed in 1963 when two Florida dads looked around an orange grove, and thought, "good, but we can do better." The pair created SunnyD and a legend was born. In the 1990's, SunnyD enjoyed a particular wave of popularity and landed a dedicated fan base. With the acquisition of the brand by Harvest Hill Beverage Company in 2017, SunnyD has enjoyed renewed popularity, with 30%+ growth since 2019.

"SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet," shared Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer, Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born."

SunnyD held a blind taste test to try its new Vodka Seltzer and the test confirmed: Consumers love the taste and think it's unique in the hard seltzer category.

57% said it's better than the hard seltzers they usually drink. "Great color, texture, and aroma. Great after taste, very refreshing and easy to drink".

85% said it tastes unique and 87% said this is different from other hard seltzers. "The orange taste was strong in an amazing way, full of flavor".

72% agree that this is different than other products currently on the market.

"SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is meant to be enjoyed with friends, when it's time to connect and chill out," added Bergenfeld.

Available in a 4-PK of 12oz Slim Cans, each can brings a bold orange flavor and is 4.5% ABV, 95 calories and made with real fruit juice, and includes zero grams of sugar. Single 12oz cans are also available to purchase.

"We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy," concluded Bergenfeld. "We look forward to hearing what they think and, based on what we've heard so far, we think SunnyD Vodka Seltzer may be the best news ever."

MEDIA CONTACT: CURICH|WEISS SunnyDVS@curichweiss.com

ABOUT SUNNYD VODKA SELTZER

SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is the boldly original beverage from SunnyD that features the signature tangy orange flavor mixed with vodka seltzer in a convenient ready-to-drink can. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is available for purchase as a single can (SRP $1.99) or in a four-pack (SRP $9.99) at retailers nationwide. Each can features an ABV of 4.5% with 95 calories, and zero grams of sugar. For more information, please visit www.sunnydcocktails.com.

ABOUT HARVEST HILL BEVERAGE COMPANY

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America's most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY'S Cocktails. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

SunnyD Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunny Delight Beverages Co.