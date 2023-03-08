SHE Media Announces the Future of Health at SXSW®

SHE Media's groundbreaking Co-Lab brings together stellar lineup of iconic voices on one of the world's largest stages.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHE Media, a mission-driven media company, announced the agenda and list of speakers for its highly anticipated SHE Media Co-Lab: Future of Health. This groundbreaking two-day event, which takes place March 11th and 12th at The Native in Austin, will examine the science and storytelling around women's whole health. Attendees will hear from experts and thought leaders, including Katie Couric, Maria Shriver, Christy Turlington Burns, Dr. Laurie Santos, Phoebe Robinson, Judy Greer, Dr. Piraye Yurttas Beim, Emma Lovewell, Jessi Miley-Dyer and Jamie Wheal.

SXSW® has always been the stage where innovators and changemakers unite to solve real world problems. Inspired by that collaborative spirit, The Future of Health creates a space for conversations about women's whole health featuring diverse voices and perspectives that will pave the way for future advancement.

"For years, innovation in women's health has not been a priority," said Samantha Skey, CEO of SHE Media. "Things are finally starting to change as more female founders, scientists, and doctors are taking matters into their own hands. SHE Media is thrilled to give a platform to these incredible voices at the most influential conference of the year."

The Future of Health is centered around thought-provoking science-driven conversations about topics that empower women to take charge of their whole health including self-advocacy, health equity, brain health, menopause and ovarian health.

Sessions include:

Keep Your Friends Close and Health Closer, an enlightening discussion with Dr. Laurie Santos, Michael Tennant, Tina Wells and Laurinda Rainey focused on the science behind strong relationships and cultivating meaningful connections. Presented by the United Explorer Card from Chase.

Authenticity in the Age of Social Media, an eye-opening discussion in collaboration with Variety featuring Olivia Culpo, Dr. Muneeb Shah, Felicia Walker and Leah Faye Cooper on the benefits of speaking openly about aesthetic products and procedures to inspire confidence in others to embrace their own routines. Presented by Allē by Allergan Aesthetics.

Own Your Health: The Power of Support & Self-Advocacy, an impactful discussion led by health experts and advocates that will center around the latest advancements in cancer care and how self-advocacy can make all the difference.

The Future of Reproductive Health Care, a spotlight talk about health equity and the role of innovation in accessing sexual and reproductive health care. Presented by Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Building a Patient-Driven Movement: Accelerating Research for Rare Diseases, a conversation about reinventing the research ecosystem, galvanizing a patient-driven movement, and how to turn intentions into change. Presented by The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Blowing Up the Biological Clock: Sex, Robots & Reproductive Freedom, a conversation with journalist Katie Couric, author Liz Plank and TMRW Life Sciences CEO Tara Comonte that explores how innovations in FemTech are unburdening women from the biological clock and the ripple effects it has on sex, relationships, career, reproduction, and beyond. Presented by TMRW.

Take Your Pills, a frank discussion about the over-prescription of anti-anxiety medication in America with Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Dr. Julie Holland and Pilar Guzman.

#Winning: Women in Sports, a celebration of women's grit and grace on the field, court, rink, ocean and in the boardroom featuring Jessi Miley-Dyer, Adrienne Smith and Jo Shoesmith that will explore how sports and competition enable us to achieve a flow state that delivers incremental value to lifelong health and professional success.

A full lineup of SHE Media Co-Lab conversations and speakers can be found here.

Attendees also can look forward to unique experiences at the Co-Lab including:

The Getaway Café, a networking lounge serving snacks and beverages inspired by United's top international destinations - Italy , France , Mexico and Japan , and featuring a travel-themed Instagrammable moment. Sponsored by the United Explorer Card from Chase

A fabulous Portrait Studio offering makeup touch-ups and glamour shots.

SkinMedica® samples and a giveaway for Allē tote bags from Allē, the official loyalty program by Allergan Aesthetics.

SHE Media Co-Lab sponsors include Allē by Allergan Aesthetics, the United Explorer Card from Chase, Daiichi-Sankyo and AstraZeneca, TMRW®, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Planned Parenthood.

The Future of Health at SXSW kicks off a year of innovative health content and bespoke events that celebrate and inspire women. For information about how to register, visit the SHE Media Co-Lab 's official website.

