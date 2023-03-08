Sling Pilot Academy holds "100 Free Flights" Event to Encourage More Women, Minorities, to consider a Pilot Career

After Selling Out 100 Free Flights, Sling is Now Offering 200 Free Flights.

LOS ANGELES , March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Pilot Academy is hosting their unprecedented "100 Free Flights" event for high school and college students to encourage them to consider a career as an Airline Pilot. Pilots are not required to have a college degree and can be earning $100,000 in their first year as an Airline Pilot, just 2 years after starting training. The training portion takes only 9 months. And, thanks to their Elite Partnership with SkyWest Airlines, Sling Pilot Academy students have the opportunity to be hired by the world's largest regional carrier and receive a $15,000 tuition reimbursement. Students are eligible for hire after graduating from the Academy and building their flight hours as a flight instructor. At the "100 Free Flights" event, Sling will also announce the details of a new half million dollars in scholarships to provide 180 lucky winners with an avenue into an aviation career.

100 Free Flights to High School and College Students

Additionally, to encourage more women and minorities to become pilots, members of Women in Aviation, The Ninety-Nines, Professional Asian Pilot Association, Latino Pilot Association, and other multicultural associations will be on hand to share experiences and explain why pilots enjoy one of the most incredible careers out there. Lunch will be served by The Habit Burger Truck and the Western Museum of Flight will be open to share some of the rich history of aviation (free for the day).

Each of the 100 students will receive:

A free Introductory Flight Lesson - take the controls and fly the airplane

A free Simulator flight session

A Pilot logbook to log airplane and simulator time (counts towards Pilot Certificate)

A 1-hour presentation by SkyWest Airlines, the largest regional airline in the world, on the state of the airline industry and the pathway from High School to career

A tour of the Sling Aircraft manufacturing facility where students will have the opportunity for a hands-on aircraft build experience

According to Boeing's Pilot Technical Outlook forecast there will be a demand for 2.1 million new commercial aviation-related jobs from 2017-2036, with 637,000 of them Pilots, which translates to 31,850 Pilots per year. This means that 87 new Pilots are needed EACH DAY to meet the huge pilot shortage that is often to blame for frequent flight cancelations.

