CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using TureClos Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold at Walmart.com

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using TureClos Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold at Walmart.com

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using TureClos bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with federal safety standards. The helmets can fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, retention system, impact attenuation, and labeling requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.

The seller, Dongguanshisuyubgsgabgnaiyiuxiangongsi, of China, has refused to recall these helmets or offer a remedy to consumers. CPSC is continuing to pursue a recall.

The bicycle helmets were sold online at www.walmart.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $13. The helmets were sold in size Large (L), fitting a head circumference of about 22 ½ to 25 inches. The helmets are black with blue accents, with black and white stripes, black straps and a red buckle. There is no labeling inside the helmet and no outer markings.

CPSC tested the TureClos bicycle helmets subject to this warning and determined the helmets failed to meet federal safety standard. CPSC is aware of other TureClos bicycle helmets offered for sale online in the color red but has not specifically tested the safety of those helmets. CPSC urges consumers to stop using, cut the straps, and dispose of these helmets immediately . Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist

Release Number: 23-144

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission