Hugel Nominates Suk-yong Cha as Non-Executive Director

Hugel's 22 nd General shareholders' meeting to take place on March 30 th

Proposed appointment of Suk-yong Cha as new non-executive director as an agenda item

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel, a global total medical aesthetic company, announced on March 9th that it will present an agenda for the appointment of new non-executive director at the 22nd General shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 30th, 2023.

Hugel held a board meeting on March 9th and voted for Suk-yong Cha as candidate for non-executive director. Candidate Suk-yong Cha served as the CEO of LG Household & Health Care (LG H&H) for 18 years, from 2005 – 2022. He is publicly recognized as the key figure in achieving a record delivery of 17 consecutive years of growth at LG H&H.

In particular, Mr. Cha has proven his excellent corporate management capabilities by expanding the company's business portfolio through strategic M&A activities, and by leading LG H&H's global market expansion into China, North America, and Japan. He has also achieved various management success beyond LG H&H, including his experience as the CEO of P&G Korea and as CEO of Haitai Confectionary & Foods.

Hugel officials commented, "Mr. Suk-yong Cha is well recognized for his outstanding business capabilities and distinguished accomplishments. Along with the existing members of the board, we expect Mr. Cha's diverse industry experience to benefit Hugel as we continue to progress into the global markets. Hugel will make every effort to enhance shareholder value through various efforts to expand Hugel's external business and strengthen its internal stability."

About Suk-young Cha

Mr. Suk-young Cha has served as the CEO of LG Household & Health Care Since 2005. Under his leadership, the company delivered growth for 17 consecutive years. He also directed the acquisition of important divisions within LG H&H, including CNP Cosmetics, Physiogel and The Coca-Cola Beverage Company. Previously, he served as the CEO of Haitai Confectionery & Foods from 2001 to 2004. Prior to this, he served as the CEO of Procter & Gamble (P&G) Korea from 1999 to 2000.

