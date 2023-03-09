Martindale-Avvo introduces new service for attorneys, Complete Profile Plus

Complete Profile Plus empowers attorneys to be found and contacted by consumers seeking legal services

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 2023 enhancements, Martindale-Avvo has unveiled a new service that will help attorneys own their online reputation across several leading attorney directories.

When looking for legal help, 96% of potential clients use an online search and of these, 98% will visit only one legal service directory. Martindale-Avvo's new service, Complete Profile Plus, allows attorneys to expand their online reach to four of the top legal directory platforms — validating their credentials and dramatically increasing their visibility to more consumers than ever before.

Feedback from thousands of attorneys inspired Martindale-Avvo to create a more simplified process that enables attorneys to easily manage their legal profiles across Avvo, Nolo, Lawyers.com and Martindale-Hubbell directories.

Those four sites — all under the Martindale-Avvo umbrella — were ranked within the "Best Legal Directories in 2023" by Clio , which noted Q&A forums, coverage for more than 1,000 practice areas and localized lead generation as valuable strengths for legal professionals.

With Complete Profile Plus, attorneys can now list profiles across Martindale-Avvo's top-ranking sites by using just one profile. Attorneys will still be able to list on each individual site, but will now have enhanced access to online forums and additional services with Complete Profile Plus.

How Complete Profile Plus works

"If there is one marketing investment every attorney and firm should make, it is Complete Profile Plus," said Suke Jawanda, Group General Manager at Martindale-Hubbell and Avvo. "You get the maximum exposure on the largest network of legal consumer sites in the world, both at the firm and individual attorney level, and that's a powerful tool now available to attorneys across the country."

Complete Profile Plus enables an attorney to manage their four profiles inside the all-new MyMA Action Center. After logging in, the dashboard allows users to quickly update their information for any legal services — unlocking greater efficiency by cutting down time spent on managing the business of their practice.

"From the dashboard, you can access your ratings, reviews and awards to maximize conversion across Avvo, Lawyers.com, Martindale-Hubbell and Nolo," Jawanda said. "Plus, you can easily manage your digital reputation and reviews across Google, Facebook, Yelp and the Martindale-Avvo legal network sites — an important feature we understand many legal professionals require."

James Scurlock, managing attorney of Wallace, Martin, Duke & Russell, P.L.L.C. , in Austin, Texas, has seen significant growth after utilizing Complete Profile Plus.

"With Complete Profile Plus, the traffic to our website has increased tenfold," Scurlock said. "We went from an average of 100 hits a month to over 1,000 per week."

Scurlock added that the new product offering has increased his firm's overall presence on the web and brand recognition in the state of Texas.

"The offering has increased our overall web presence and brand recognition in a way that we never could have imagined with regard to Google search results," he said. "And we've been able to get leads from other areas of practice that our firm wasn't even expecting, which has been an amazing value."

Find out more about the Complete Profile Plus features and benefits on Martindale-Avvo.com .

About Martindale-Avvo

Martindale-Avvo brings the leading players in the online legal space under one umbrella, including brands that have been trusted for generations: Martindale-Hubbell, Avvo and Nolo. We provide comprehensive legal-marketing solutions, including real-time lead generation, online legal profiles, live chat, website services and lead intake and management tools. Our network of resources, including Martindale.com , Avvo.com , Lawyers.com and Nolo.com , attract more than 25 million consumers per month – making us the largest online legal network.

