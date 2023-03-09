Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2022

Leveraging strong foundation for future profitability and growth

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022.

Wheels Up (PRNewsfoto/Wheels Up) (PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $408 million

Active Members increased 5% year-over-year to 12,661 in total

Live Flight Legs decreased 5% year-over-year to 19,308 in total

Net loss increased $162 million year-over-year, primarily driven by a non-cash impairment charge of $132 million , to $239 million

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $3 million year-over-year to a loss of $44 million

"Wheels Up has a strong foundation of revenue backed by loyal customers who continue to spend at significant levels with us. Over the past decade, our team has proven that we can deliver robust growth with record revenue of $1.6 billion in 2022," said Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter. "With that strong base of business, our focus is now on delivering world-class service profitably."

"Our strong top line and our iconic brand are huge advantages for us," said CFO Todd Smith. "Our focus remains on executing to deliver substantial progress in 2023 to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2024."

Recent Initiatives

Announced $30 million of expected annualized cost savings from headcount reductions that are consistent with previously communicated path to positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

Introduced a global, integrated sales approach to better leverage the combined Wheels Up and Air Partner commercial teams and focus incremental demand on higher-margin segments of our product portfolio. In conjunction, the company announced that Mark Briffa will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Advancing FAA Operating Certificate consolidation to improve the efficiency of our operations. Related to that initiative, the Company recently consolidated the Alante operation and sold the associated certificate.

Expecting to open new, integrated Member Operations Center in Atlanta, Georgia at mid-year to drive improved customer communications and service.

Financial and Operating Highlights



As of December 31,





2022

2021

% Change Active Members(1) 12,661

12,040

5 %













Three Months Ended December 31,



(In thousands, except percentages, Active Users, Live Flight Legs and Flight

revenue per Live Flight Leg) 2022

2021

% Change Active Users(1) 13,846

12,543

10 % Live Flight Legs(1) 19,308

20,296

(5) % Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg $ 14,178

$ 12,428

14 % Revenue $ 408,257

$ 345,044

18 % Net loss $ (238,910)

$ (76,608)

212 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (43,705)

$ (46,296)

6 %













Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(In thousands, except percentages) 2022

2021

% Change Revenue $ 1,579,760

$ 1,194,259

32 % Net loss $ (507,547)

$ (197,230)

157 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (185,251)

$ (87,366)

(112) %



(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.

For the fourth quarter:

Active Members increased 5% year-over-year to 12,661 driven by new member sales and strong membership retention.

Active Users increased 10% year-over-year to 13,846 primarily driven by the growth in Active Members and the acquisition of Air Partner.

Live Flight Legs decreased by 5% year-over-year to 19,308 as a result of lower flight legs per member during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg increased 14% year-over-year to $14,178 , and up 19% year-over-year excluding Air Partner[1], primarily as a result of our program changes, which included higher pricing and the introduction of a fuel surcharge.

Revenue increased 18% year-over-year driven by higher flight revenue, aircraft sales and the acquisition of Air Partner.

Net loss increased by $162.3 million year-over-year primarily as a result of non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $132.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by movements in the discount rate. In addition, operating expenses were higher, including higher technology spend, interest expense, and bad debt charges associated with certain historical receivables.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $43.7 million decreased $2.6 million year-over-year.

___________________________________________ 1 The growth of Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg excludes Air Partner Live Flight Legs and Flight revenue, which is reported on a net revenue basis. This metric is provided for comparison purposes to show the underlying performance of Wheels Up.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call with management will be held today at 10:00 am ET. To access a live webcast of the conference call and supporting presentation materials, please click on the Wheels Up investor site (www.wheelsup.com/investors). This earnings press release and any supporting materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website. We also provide announcements regarding the Company's financial performance, including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on the investor relations website.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales — as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of over 12,000 members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up", or "we", "us", or "our"), that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of Wheels Up regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve those markets; (ii) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services; (iii) Wheels Up's ability to develop innovative products and services and compete with other companies engaged in the private aviation industry; (iv) Wheels Up's ability to attract and retain customers; (v) the impact of Wheels Up's cost reduction efforts on its business and results of operations, including the timing and magnitude of such expected reductions and any associated expenses; (vi) Wheels Up's ability to maintain cost discipline and achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA pursuant to the schedule that it has announced; (vii) Wheels Up's liquidity, future cash flows, acquisition activities, measures intended to increase Wheels Up's operational efficiency and certain restrictions related to our debt obligations; and (viii) general economic and geopolitical conditions, including due to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, foreign currencies, consumer and business spending decisions, and general levels of economic activity. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC by Wheels Up on March 10, 2022, and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed by Wheels Up with the SEC on November 9, 2022. In addition, these risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges announced by the Company on March 1, 2023 may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company's internal programs and the Company's ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company's business operations and reputation with or ability to serve its members and/or customers and the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Wheels Up undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. Wheels Up's filings with the SEC identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We do not give any assurance that Wheels Up will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, Adjusted Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein to this earnings press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release.

Contacts

Investors:

ir@wheelsup.com

Media:

press@wheelsup.com

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 585,881

$ 784,574 Accounts receivable, net 112,383

79,403 Other receivables 5,524

8,061 Parts and supplies inventories, net 29,000

9,410 Aircraft inventory 24,826

— Aircraft held for sale 8,952

18,101 Prepaid expenses 39,715

21,789 Other current assets 13,338

11,736 Total current assets 819,619

933,074 Property and equipment, net 394,559

317,836 Operating lease right-of-use assets 106,735

108,582 Goodwill 396,118

437,398 Intangible assets, net 141,765

146,959 Restricted cash 34,272

2,148 Other non-current assets 78,157

35,067 Total assets $ 1,971,225

$ 1,981,064 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 27,006

$ — Accounts payable 43,166

43,672 Accrued expenses 148,947

107,153 Deferred revenue, current 1,075,133

933,527 Operating lease liabilities, current 29,945

31,617 Intangible liabilities, current 2,000

2,000 Other current liabilities 18,023

17,068 Total current liabilities 1,344,220

1,135,037 Long-term debt, net 226,234

— Deferred revenue, non-current 1,742

1,957 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 82,755

83,461 Warrant liability 751

10,268 Intangible liabilities, non-current 12,083

14,083 Other non-current liabilities 3,520

30 Total liabilities 1,671,305

1,244,836 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 authorized; 251,982,984 and

245,834,569 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively 25

25 Additional paid-in capital 1,545,508

1,450,839 Accumulated deficit (1,227,873)

(720,713) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,053)

— Treasury stock, at cost, 2,644,415 and 0 shares, respectively (7,687)

— Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity 299,920

730,151 Non-controlling interests —

6,077 Total equity 299,920

736,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,971,225

$ 1,981,064

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 408,257

$ 345,044

$ 1,579,760

$ 1,194,259















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 395,627

344,442

1,540,325

1,117,633 Technology and development 14,804

9,761

57,240

33,579 Sales and marketing 29,349

24,225

117,110

80,071 General and administrative 53,331

36,887

183,531

113,331 Depreciation and amortization 19,074

13,246

65,936

54,198 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (425)

(1,275)

(4,375)

(1,275) Impairment of goodwill 132,000

—

132,000

— Total costs and expenses 643,760

427,286

2,091,767

1,397,537















Loss from operations (235,503)

(82,242)

(512,007)

(203,278)















Other income (expense):













Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,251

5,680

9,516

17,951 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(2,379) Interest income 2,058

28

3,670

53 Interest expense (7,515)

(16)

(7,515)

(9,519) Other expense, net 464

—

(1,041)

— Total other income (expense) (3,742)

5,692

4,630

6,106















Loss before income taxes (239,245)

(76,550)

(507,377)

(197,172)















Income tax expense 335

(58)

(170)

(58)















Net loss (238,910)

(76,608)

(507,547)

(197,230) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests —

(654)

(387)

(7,210) Net loss attributable to Wheels Up Experience Inc. $ (238,910)

$ (75,954)

$ (507,160)

$ (190,020)















Net loss per share of Class A common stock:













Basic $ (0.96)

$ (0.31)

$ (2.06)

$ (0.93) Diluted $ (0.96)

$ (0.31)

$ (2.06)

$ (0.93)















Weighted-average shares of Class A common

stock outstanding:













Basic 247,834,303

245,370,685

245,672,099

204,780,896 Diluted 247,834,303

245,370,685

245,672,099

204,780,896

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (507,547)

$ (197,230) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 65,936

54,198 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 766

618 Equity-based compensation 88,979

49,673 Change in fair value of warrant liability (9,517)

(17,951) Provision for expected credit losses 8,129

3,264 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

2,379 Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale (4,375)

— Impairment of goodwill 132,000

— Other 1,576

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (23,946)

(21,923) Other receivables 2,537

144 Parts and supplies inventories (21,693)

(3,418) Aircraft inventory (29,470)

— Prepaid expenses (3,058)

(11,360) Other non-current assets (41,555)

(34,218) Operating lease liabilities, net (490)

(1,949) Accounts payable (9,702)

13,116 Accrued expenses 19,143

14,616 Deferred revenue 103,313

278,827 Other assets and liabilities (1,715)

(2,296) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (230,689)

126,490







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (83,559)

(15,234) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (75,093)

7,844 Purchases of aircraft held for sale (40,105)

(31,669) Proceeds from sale of aircraft held for sale, net 51,208

13,568 Capitalized software development costs (27,693)

(13,179) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (175,242)

(38,670)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from stock option exercises —

2,107 Purchase of shares for treasury (7,687)

— Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment —

656,304 Transaction costs in connection with the Business Combination and PIPE Investment —

(70,406) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount 259,200

— Repayments of long-term debt —

(214,081) Loans to employees —

102 Payment of debt issuance costs (6,727)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 244,786

374,026







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,424)

—







NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH (166,569)

461,846 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD 786,722

324,876 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD $ 620,153

$ 786,722







CASH PAID DURING THE PERIOD FOR:





Interest $ —

$ 11,661







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Mountain Aviation, LLC $ —

$ 30,172 Assumption of warrant liability in Business Combination $ —

$ 28,219

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain key financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors, about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.

Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.

Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue, (iii) restructuring expense in cost of revenue and (iv) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.

We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) public company readiness related expenses, (vii) restructuring charges, (viii) change in fair value of warrant liability, (ix) losses on the extinguishment of debt and (x) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 408,257

$ 345,044

$ 1,579,760

$ 1,194,259 Less: Cost of revenue (395,627) — (344,442)

(1,540,325)

(1,117,633) Less: Depreciation and amortization (19,074) — (13,246)

(65,936)

(54,198) Gross profit (loss) $ (6,444)

$ (12,644)

$ (26,501)

$ 22,428 Gross margin (1.6) %

(3.7) %

(1.7) %

1.9 % Add back:













Depreciation and amortization 19,074

13,246

65,936

54,198 Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue 3,136

3,762

14,456

4,541 Acquisition and integration expense in cost of revenue 2,410

—

3,060

1,010 Restructuring expense in cost of revenue 34

—

34

— Other(1) 961

—

961

— Adjusted Contribution $ 19,171

$ 4,364

$ 57,946

$ 82,177 Adjusted Contribution Margin 4.7 %

1.3 %

3.7 %

6.9 %

__________________ (1) Related to a one-time charge for certain aged inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (238,910)

$ (76,608)

$ (507,547)

$ (197,230) Add back (deduct)













Interest expense 7,515

16

7,515

9,519 Interest income (2,058)

(28)

(3,670)

(53) Income tax expense (335)

58

170

58 Other expense, net (464)

—

1,041

— Depreciation and amortization 19,074

13,246

65,936

54,198 Equity-based compensation expense 23,140

19,005

88,979

49,673 Public company readiness expense(1) —

—

—

3,298 Acquisition and integration expenses(2) 5,177

3,695

21,269

8,712 Restructuring charges(3) 4,215

—

10,380

— Changes in fair value of warrant liability (1,251)

(5,680)

(9,516)

(17,951) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

2,379 Corporate headquarters relocation expense —

—

—

31 Impairment of goodwill 132,000

—

132,000

— Other(4) 8,192

—

8,192

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (43,705)

$ (46,296)

$ (185,251)

$ (87,366)

__________________ (1) Includes costs primarily associated with compliance, updated systems and consulting in advance of transitioning to a public company. (2) Consists mainly of system conversions, merging of operating certificates, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors in connection with strategic transactions. (3) During 2022, we recorded restructuring charges for employee separation programs following strategic business decisions. (4) Related to a one-time charge for certain aged receivables and inventory.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, including the impact of reconciled items on individual income statement expense classifications (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Acquisition

and

integration

expense(1)

Restructuring(2)

Other(3)

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 408,257

















$ 408,257























Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenue 395,627

(3,136)

(2,410)

(34)

(961)

389,086 Technology and development 14,804

(1,133)

—

(591)

—

13,080 Sales and marketing 29,349

(2,695)

—

(332)

—

26,322 General and administrative 53,331

(16,176)

(2,767)

(3,258)

(7,231)

23,899 Depreciation and amortization 19,074

—

—

—

—

19,074 Gain on sale of aircraft (425)

—

—

—

—

(425) Impairment of goodwill 132,000

















132,000 Total costs and expenses: 643,760

(23,140)

(5,177)

(4,215)

(8,192)

603,036























Loss from operations (235,503)

23,140

5,177

4,215

8,192

(194,779)























Other income (expense)





















Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,251

—

—

—

—

1,251 Interest income 2,058

—

—

—

—

2,058 Interest expense (7,515)

—

—

—

—

(7,515) Other expense, net 464

—

—

—

—

464 Total other income (expense) (3,742)

—

—

—

—

(3,742)























Income tax expense 335

















335























Net loss $ (238,910)

















(198,186)























Add back (deduct)





















Depreciation and amortization



















19,074 Impairment of goodwill



















132,000 Change in fair value of warrant liability



















(1,251) Interest income



















(2,058) Interest expense



















7,515 Other expense, net



















(464) Income tax expense



















(335) Adjusted EBITDA



















$ (43,705)

__________________ (1) Consists mainly of system conversions, merging of operating certificates, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors in connection with strategic transactions. (2) During 2022, we recorded restructuring charges for employee separation programs following strategic business decisions. (3) Related to a one-time charge for certain aged receivables and inventory.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Acquisition and

integration

expense(1)

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 345,044

$ —

$ —

$ 345,044















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 344,442

(3,762)

—

340,680 Technology and development 9,761

(534)

—

9,227 Sales and marketing 24,225

(2,284)

—

21,941 General and administrative 36,887

(12,425)

(3,695)

20,767 Depreciation and amortization 13,246

—

—

13,246 Gain on sale of aircraft (1,275)

—

—

(1,275) Total costs and expenses: 427,286

(19,005)

(3,695)

404,586















Loss from operations (82,242)

19,005

3,695

(59,542)















Other (expense) income













Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,680

—

—

5,680 Interest income 28

—

—

28 Interest expense (16)

—

—

(16) Total other income 5,692

—

—

5,692















Income tax expense $ (58)









(58)















Net loss $ (76,608)









(53,908)















Add back (deduct)













Depreciation and amortization











13,246 Change in fair value of warrant liability











(5,680) Interest income











(28) Interest expense











16 Income tax expense











58 Adjusted EBITDA











$ (46,296)

__________________ (1) Consists mainly of system conversions, merging of operating certificates, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors in connection with strategic transactions.



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Acquisition

and

integration

expense(1)

Restructuring

charges(2)

Other(3)

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 1,579,760

















$ 1,579,760























Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenue 1,540,325

(14,456)

(3,060)

(34)

(961)

1,521,814 Technology and development 57,240

(3,180)





(591)





53,469 Sales and marketing 117,110

(11,009)





(332)





105,769 General and administrative 183,531

(60,334)

(18,209)

(9,423)

(7,231)

88,334 Depreciation and amortization 65,936

















65,936 Gain on sale of aircraft (4,375)

















(4,375) Impairment of goodwill 132,000

















132,000 Total costs and expenses: 2,091,767

(88,979)

(21,269)

(10,380)

(8,192)

1,873,968























Loss from operations (512,007)

88,979

21,269

10,380

8,192

(383,187)























Other (expense) income





















Change in fair value of warrant liability 9,516

—

—

—

—

9,516 Interest income 3,670

—

—

—

—

3,670 Interest expense (7,515)

—

—

—

—

(7,515) Other expense, net (1,041)

—

—

—

—

(1,041) Total other expense 4,630

—

—

—

—

4,630























Income tax expense (170)

















(170)























Net loss $ (507,547)

















(378,727)























Add back (deduct)





















Depreciation and amortization



















65,936 Impairment of goodwill



















132,000 Change in fair value of warrant liability



















(9,516) Interest income



















(3,670) Interest expense



















7,515 Other expense, net



















1,041 Income tax expense



















170 Adjusted EBITDA



















$ (185,251)

__________________ (1) Consists mainly of system conversions, merging of operating certificates, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors in connection with strategic transactions. (2) During 2022, we recorded restructuring charges for employee separation programs following strategic business decisions. (3) Related to a one-time charge for certain aged receivables and inventory.



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP as

reported

Equity-based

compensation

expense

Public

company

readiness

expense(1)

Acquisition

and

integration

expense(2)

Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense

Non-GAAP Revenue $ 1,194,259

—

—

—

—

$ 1,194,259























Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenue 1,117,633

(4,541)

—

(1,010)

—

1,112,082 Technology and development 33,579

(1,340)

—

—

—

32,239 Sales and marketing 80,071

(5,185)

(781)

—

—

74,105 General and administrative 113,331

(38,607)

(2,517)

(7,702)

(31)

64,474 Depreciation and amortization 54,198

—

—

—

—

54,198 Gain on sale of aircraft (1,275)

—

—

—

—

(1,275) Total costs and expenses: 1,397,537

(49,673)

(3,298)

(8,712)

(31)

1,335,823























Loss from operations (203,278)

49,673

3,298

8,712

31

(141,564)























Other (expense) income





















Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,379)

—

—

—

—

(2,379) Change in fair value of warrant liability 17,951

—

—

—

—

17,951 Interest income 53

—

—

—

—

53 Interest expense (9,519)

—

—

—

—

(9,519) Total other income 6,106

—

—

—

—

6,106























Income tax expense $ (58)

















(58)























Net loss $ (197,230)

















(135,516)























Add back (deduct)





















Depreciation and amortization



















54,198 Loss on extinguishment of debt



















2,379 Change in fair value of warrant liability



















(17,951) Interest income



















(53) Interest expense



















9,519 Income tax expense



















58 Adjusted EBITDA



















$ (87,366)

__________________ (1) Includes costs primarily associated with compliance, updated systems and consulting in advance of transitioning to a public company. (2) Consists mainly of system conversions, merging of operating certificates, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors in connection with strategic transactions.

Supplemental Revenue Information

(In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31,

Change in 2022

2021

$

% Flight $ 273,743

$ 252,230

$ 21,513

9 % Membership 23,056

20,448

2,608

13 % Aircraft management 61,846

66,425

(4,579)

(7) % Other 49,612

5,941

43,671

735 % Total $ 408,257

$ 345,044

$ 63,213

18 %



(In thousands, except percentages) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Change in 2022

2021

$

% Flight $ 1,073,094

$ 873,724

$ 199,370

23 % Membership 90,132

69,592

20,540

30 % Aircraft management 242,032

225,265

16,767

7 % Other 174,502

25,678

148,824

580 % Total $ 1,579,760

$ 1,194,259

$ 385,501

32 %

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wheels Up