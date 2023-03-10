FDA Roundup: March 10, 2023

from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that, based on current COVID-19 trends, the Department is planning for the COVID-19

Today, the FDA issued a notice addressing the agency's COVID-19-related guidance documents , including which of those guidance documents will no longer be in effect after the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) declared under the Public Health Service (PHS) Act, and which of those guidance documents the FDA is revising to temporarily continue in effect.This notice follows an announcement PHEPHSSince the start of the COVID-19 PHEPHSDuring the COVID-19 PHEPHSflexibilitiesImportantly, the ending of the PHEPHSEUAsEUAsThe FDA remains committed to providing notice and information to all impacted stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.