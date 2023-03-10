ATLANTA, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RMS Titanic, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Vintage Digital Revival to both enhance the organization's presentation of Titanic's story and honor its legacy. Vintage Digital Revival will leverage RMS Titanic Inc.'s IP to enhance its virtual offerings, TITANIC: HONOR AND GLORY and TITANIC: PROJECT 401. Their renown virtual representations will be included in RMS Titanic, Inc's educational programming and exhibitions, enriching content and allowing people of all ages to experience the legendary ship in a modernized way.

RMS TITANIC, INC. ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH VINTAGE DIGITAL REVIVAL AND ENHANCES VIRTUAL CAPABILITIES

''We are absolutely thrilled to partner with VDR for the presentation of Titanic to the public in new and engaging ways. Their virtual work, years in the making, is astounding and their latest release creates endless opportunities for virtual content in physical spaces. I am grateful to have partners who share in the integrity of our mission to honor this legacy and look forward to what we will accomplish together," commented Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc.

"This is a dream partnership for us and one that has almost felt inevitable. We look forward to bringing our visuals to the best Titanic exhibitions in the country while improving our virtual Titanic recreations with RMST's historic materials. Most exciting of all, two leading Titanic organizations are sharing resources which can only benefit Titanic enthusiasts everywhere," remarked James Penca, Creative Director of Vintage Digital Revival.

The collaboration with Vintage Digital Revival strengthens RMS Titanic, Inc.'s fulfillment of its mission to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of its passengers and crew for future generations.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

As salvor in possession of the Titanic wreck site, RMS Titanic, Inc. are the only entity able to legally recover artifacts. To date, eight expeditions have honorably been conducted to the wreck site. In seven of those expeditions, artifacts were recovered, about 5,500 in total. Their exhibitions have been seen by over 30 million people in 33 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.discovertitanic.com.

About Vintage Digital Revival:

Since 2012, VDR's dedicated team of Titanic enthusiasts has pursued an unwavering dream: To bring the Titanic community the greatest virtual Titanic recreations ever built. They continue this pursuit every day with VDR deck plans, documentary footage, explorable virtual Titanic models and more. Explore Titanic yourself at titanichg.com .

