Success for Surglasses Technology! First AR Surgery Completed in the United States

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglasses/Caduceus S from Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Achieves Landmark Success with Caduceus S AR Spine Navigation System for First Augmented Reality Surgery in the US using 2D C-Arm Imaging.

Surglasses has achieved a significant milestone in the field of spinal surgery with the completion of the first augmented reality (AR) surgery in the United States using its Caduceus S AR Spine Navigation System. The surgery was performed by Dr. Sherwin Hua at Stevenson Surgery Center in California, marking a major breakthrough for the field of spinal surgery.

The Caduceus S AR Spine Navigation System utilizes advanced 2D C-arm imaging technology to create a precise map of the patient's spine. With the addition of augmented reality, the surgical team can now view the patient's anatomy in real-time with overlay information, providing greater accuracy and detail.

Dr. Sherwin Hua and his surgical team successfully utilized the Caduceus S AR Spine Navigation System to navigate the patient's spine with unparalleled precision and accuracy. The system allowed the team to make informed decisions and perform the surgery with greater efficiency and confidence, ultimately leading to a better outcome for the patient.

The successful completion of the first augmented reality surgery using the Caduceus S AR Spine Navigation System is a testament to Surglasses' commitment to advancing medical technology and improving patient outcomes. As the technology continues to evolve, it is clear that this system will play an increasingly significant role in the future of spinal surgery.

Surglasses' Caduceus S AR Spine Navigation System represents a major leap forward in the use of AR technology in spinal surgery. The system's ability to provide real-time visualization of the patient's anatomy with enhanced detail and accuracy offers a more comprehensive and accurate surgical experience.

Surglasses remains dedicated to advancing medical technology and improving patient outcomes. The successful completion of this landmark surgery represents a significant milestone for the company and sets a new standard for surgical excellence in the field of spinal surgery.

