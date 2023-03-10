VIRGO PR LAUNCHES NEW VAPE AND DAB DIVISION ON THE HEELS OF DR. DABBER'S SUCCESS

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , an independently owned leading PR firm, announced today the launch of its Vape and Dab Public Relations division, which will focus on core practice areas including corporate and consumer sectors. With a projected growth rate of approximately thirty percent from 2023 to 2030 and a revenue forecast of $40.25 billion by 2028, the emerging industry continues to significantly progress.

Virgo PR has worked with numerous leading vaping brands, including Dr. Dabber and Greenbox Robotics and others.

Virgo PR prioritizes and implements result-oriented communication campaigns which keep brands in front of key reporters and target audiences consistently by leveraging hard news (the easy part), unique narratives, and creative PR initiatives. Virgo PR's meticulous approach begins with a comprehensive understanding of each brand's DNA and core company values that make each client stand out and help to shape press-worthy stories.

"The cannabis industry continues to evolve and seeing technology play a key role in new product launches and functionality has our entire team excited. Dr. Dabber has the best rig on the market. Our team has seen first hand how innovation leads to a better consumer experience. This is one of the industries we're most excited about for the remainder of 2023," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR.

For more information please visit, https://virgo-pr.com/ .

ABOUT VIRGO PR

Having a presence in New York, Miami, and San Francisco, the Virgo PR veteran team has a thorough understanding of high-priority markets, promotes premier brand storylines, strategically plans roadmaps to tackle goals and challenges, and adapts to the ever-evolving media ecosystem to amplify clients' voices. The agency's team has extensive experience in-house, alongside big and small agency leadership roles, and can analyze where a company has been, where it currently stands, and what it needs to grow and achieve specific goals within earned media. Other capabilities include Influencer Marketing, Social Media and Digital Marketing, Report Creation, Event Management, and Award & Speaker Opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Paffmann

mikep@virgo-pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Virgo PR