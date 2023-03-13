Financial Economist Andrew Roper Joins The Brattle Group as Principal

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Andrew Roper to its San Francisco office as a Principal in the firm's Securities Class Actions practice. Dr. Roper is a financial economist specializing in securities litigation, class certification, internal or regulatory investigations, and matters requiring valuation or damage estimates.

"With his extensive expertise in securities trading, valuation, and causation, Drew is a robust addition to our firm's Securities team," said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "His testifying experience and ability to help parties understand risk in complex portfolios involving options will be a major asset to Brattle's clients."

With more than 15 years of litigation consulting experience at top consultancies, Dr. Roper has served as a testifying expert in several high-profile commercial litigation matters, including as a class action certification expert. He has consulted on matters involving options trading, claims relating to risk management, fixed and variable rate annuities, and more.

Dr. Roper's consulting experience is supported by a strong background in academia. He has held research and teaching positions focused on corporate finance at the Stanford Law School, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy. His work has been published in several leading economic and financial journals.

"I look forward to continuing to build the Brattle brand in securities litigation," said Dr. Roper. "With the deep bench of expertise already in place and opportunities to invest going forward, Brattle should be on the top of the short list for clients looking for experienced securities experts that use innovative approaches."

Before joining Brattle, Dr. Roper founded his own litigation consulting firm Catalyst Economic Consulting, and gained prior experience as an Executive Vice President and a Vice President, respectively, at two global economics consultancies.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

