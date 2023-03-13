Spectra7 Announces 112G PAM4 Design-In with Zhaolong for North American and China Data Center Markets

Zhaolong will Offer Products with Spectra7's Low Power Analog GC1122 GaugeChanger™ Chips

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Zhaolong Interconnect Technology Co. ("Zhaolong"), a leading China-based cable supplier, will offer Active Copper Cable (ACC) assemblies with 112G PAM4 signaling to Hyperscalers and OEM/ODMs in both North America and China that will include Spectra7's GC1122 GaugeChanger™ chips.

"The North American and China data center markets continue to push the envelope to higher interconnect speeds, and at hyper-scale all data center customers are more sensitive to the power, routability and cost of high-speed interconnects than before," said Zhaolong Vice General Manager Tony Yao. "We are getting strong interest from them in Spectra7's technology and our significantly smaller-gauge high-speed cables known as Microlink™ technology."

GaugeChanger™ is a unique analog redriver technology that allows copper to extend to much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics or DSP based retimed copper solutions. Competing technologies typically use 700 to 1000% more power than Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ technology

"We are extremely pleased to be working with Zhaolong to broaden access to our ACC solutions using Spectra7's innovative GaugeChanger™ technology," said Spectra7 CMO John Mitchell. "Zhaolong is a dynamic and fast-growing manufacturer of cable and cable assemblies for use in the Hyperscale, OEM and ODM interconnect markets. Spectra7's GC1122 chips are of particular interest to Hyperscale customers in North America who are presently developing their next generation of data centers, which we expect to begin deployment later in 2023."

About Zhaolong Interconnect Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Zhaolong Interconnect Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1993 and has more than 25 years of experience in R&D and manufacturing of the cable and interconnects industry. It is a national high-tech enterprise in the cable industry. It is a national standard drafting unit and a research and production base of the Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute. It is a full-fledged member of China Communications Standards Association, National Information Technology Standardization Association and China Robotics Association. Zhaolong has built a world-leading information and control cable and interconnects manufacturing base, covering an area of about 140,000 square meters. With an annual output of more than 3 million kilometers and 5 million units of various types of cable and interconnects. For more information, please visit www.zhaolong.com.cn.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

