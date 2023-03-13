Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale on Google Cloud now available in Google Marketplace

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp today announced Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale™ is now available on Google Marketplace. This powerful solution enables you to simultaneously access data from hundreds of virtual machines, delivering unrivaled speed and efficiency to your business operations.

"HPC and AI customers demand the best price and performance out of Google Cloud. The new Sycomp storage offering in our Marketplace provides a differentiated and fully supported high-performance storage offering," says Dean Hildebrand, Technical Director, Office of the CTO at Google. "Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale provides a performant parallel file system that can dynamically access data in Google Cloud Storage and then deliver up to 320 GB/s of low latency read capability."

Unleash the full power of your HPC, big data, AI, ML, and analytics workloads for Google Cloud. Features and benefits of Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale include:

Auto-Tiering Technology: Automatically manage tiers of storage to ensure maximum performance and reduce cost to deliver the speed and reliability you need to succeed.

Deploy in Minutes: Deploy Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale in minutes via Google Marketplace, and enjoy seamless access to your data via NFS, SMB, and the native IBM Spectrum Scale client.

Maximize Performance: Up to 320 GB/S (NFS) that can be optimized to VM and disk SKU combination. Tune to the desired VM and disk SKUs and optimize price and performance.

To learn more visit Sycomp Storage Fueled by IBM Spectrum Scale

View the marketplace offering here: Google Marketplace

About Sycomp: Sycomp is a Google Cloud partner that provides and delivers enterprise information technology solutions to organizations globally. Our portfolio of offerings includes data center, HPC, AI/ML, networking, cloud, security solutions, and services. Sycomp can globally assess, architect, integrate, deliver, and support trusted technology solutions. We have considerably flattened the complex global commerce model to engage in international business opportunities more easily, helping businesses meet their expanding IT needs and thrive globally.

