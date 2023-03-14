Dole Packaged Foods Brings the Good Crunch™ with Fruit-Forward Crunchy Snack

Rethink how you snack with Dole's consciously-made, healthy dried fruit bites that satisfy your cravings

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Potato Chip Day, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC today unveiled the ultimate crunchy, better-for-you snack: Good Crunch™, a nutritious, sustainably-made dried fruit snack with an ultra-craveable crunch designed to retrain your brain on snacking. This innovative product uses a gentle dehydration process that locks in delicious fresh fruit flavor and preserves nutrients for a light, airy and healthy snack.

"We're thrilled to be adding Good Crunch to our portfolio of innovative fruit snacks," says Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "Crunchy snacks are often associated with being unhealthy, but we're looking to change that perception with Good Crunch. We encourage consumers to confidently re-think snacking with this nutritious, crunchy alternative."

Good Crunch was designed with wellness in mind, made using all-natural, non-GMO fruits and no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or added sugar or oil. A light and poppable fruit bite, Good Crunch is an exciting alternative to traditional crunchy snacks like potato chips and offers adults and kids a truly sensorial experience bursting with flavor, crunch, and nutrition in three varieties:

Pineapple Bites Original – sweet and tangy made with only pineapple providing essential nutrients like fiber and manganese for good health – sweet and tangy made with only pineapple providing essential nutrients like fiber and manganese for good health

Pineapple Bites with Chili – only pineapple and chili seasoning for a sweet, tangy and mildly spicy flavor – only pineapple and chili seasoning for a sweet, tangy and mildly spicy flavor

Banana Bites Original – made using only bananas to create a perfectly sweet and tasty snack that is a good source of potassium – made using only bananas to create a perfectly sweet and tasty snack that is a good source of potassium

Good Crunch is another step in the company's journey toward achieving the Dole Promise as a snack focused on good nutrition with zero added sugars. It is also sustainably made. Solar energy is used to power the unique multi-step drying process which lowers CO 2 contribution to the air, while unused pieces of fruit are upcycled into organic fertilizers to reduce food waste. A variety of bananas are used including "imperfect" ones that would've otherwise been thrown away. Dole empowers farmers with sustainable techniques and training to improve their farms. Good Crunch makes snacktime a fun, healthier experience, benefiting people and the planet.

The product comes in 1.4oz and 2.5oz resealable pouches and retails for $3.99 MSRP. Good Crunch is currently available online at Amazon.com and Hannaford.com, as well as in most Hannaford stores. Expect wider availability, including Walmart, later this Spring, and additional flavor varieties later this year.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen and Functional Supplements. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

