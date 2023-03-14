New Jersey-based Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) Expands Physical Therapy Department with 5 New Locations in Strategic Alliance with Health Plus Management (HPM)

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) has expanded its physical therapy department with the addition of five new locations in Belmar, Brick, Edison, Manalapan, and Robbinsville, NJ, in a strategic alliance with Health Plus Management (HPM). HPM is a regional leader in orthopedic and musculoskeletal management in the northeast, and the alliance with AOSMI allows them to further expand their services and reach.

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (PRNewswire)

These locations were formerly operated under the name Advanced Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Advanced PMR) and have now been fully integrated into the AOSMI family. With these new additions, AOSMI extends its geographic footprint to a total of seven locations across New Jersey. The expansion of the physical therapy department will allow AOSMI to better serve their patients by offering them access to state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and highly trained physical therapists.

"We are thrilled to partner with Health Plus Management and to expand our physical therapy department in order to bring our services to even more patients across New Jersey," said Michael J. Greller, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS. "The strategic alliance with HPM allows us to leverage their expertise and resources to better serve our patients."

The new locations will offer a full range of physical therapy services, including pre- and post-operative care, spine rehabilitation, injury prevention and recovery, as well as occupational therapy and acupuncture. Patients will also have access to other specialty services offered by AOSMI, such as orthopedics, joint replacement, podiatry, regenerative medicine, and pain management.

"I am thrilled that Health Plus Management has teamed up with AOSMI to combine our expertise and resources to better serve the communities where we operate," said Stuart Blumberg, CEO of Health Plus Management. "I'm proud of the multi-site physical therapy expansion as it illustrates one of HPM's core pillars; collaborating with practices to provide clear direction, support, and infrastructure for long term sustainable growth. HPM functions as a core resource for independent private practices by providing administrative operations, that allows practices to operate at their highest level, all the while preserving what the AOSMI physicians have built, allowing them to focus on providing world class patient care."

About Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI)

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) is a leading provider of orthopedic care and sports medicine services in New Jersey. AOSMI has a team of highly skilled orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, physical therapists, a podiatric surgeon, and other expertly trained specialists who are dedicated to providing patients with the best care possible. With seven locations across New Jersey, AOSMI is committed to helping patients achieve their goals and get back to doing the things they love.

About Health Plus Management

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management is a Long Island, New York-based business created to advance new and well-established musculoskeletal practices. HPM functions as a core resource for independent private practices and strives to present physician-owners with a clear path to satisfaction and success by providing the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level. HPM is backed by Investcorp, a leading global manager of alternative investments with six lines of businesses, including private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital. For more information on Health Plus Management, visit https://healthplusmgmt.com/.

