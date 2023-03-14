QUANTITATIVE BROKERS UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY OPTIONS EXECUTION ALGORITHM FOR ENERGY, COMMODITIES MARKETS

"Striker" optimizes options on futures trade execution, provides cutting-edge options modeling, seeks liquidity, enhances trader workflow

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers (QB) -- a leading provider of advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for global futures, options, and OTC fixed income markets, today announced the expansion of Striker, the first algo execution tool to support NYMEX energy and CBOT commodity options markets via a multi-Futures Commission Merchant workflow.

Striker is a premier options execution tool launched in 2020. This expansion of Striker revolutionizes the way energy and commodities markets can be traded by buy-and sell-side institutions. This comprehensive algorithm is agnostic to FCM and executing brokers. Striker is part of a broad QB suite of algo execution strategies that can be easily integrated to client workflows via existing relationships and vendors. Striker's algo approach seeks out price improvement and additional liquidity to help maximize traders' profits.

"We see tremendous demand for best execution in options on futures markets, given the continued growth in trading volume," said Christian Hauff, QB CEO and Co-Founder. "We have been accelerating our research and development of Striker since its successful launch in 2020 and we are excited to have now responded to our buy-side and sell-side client requests to add more options markets."

"Striker streamlines the laborious task of price discovery and trading options on futures into a button click," said Kyle Brinson, Head of Options at QB. "Its ability to see, aggregate, work, and execute option structures in between minimum tick increments truly augments alpha. We continue to see amazing success in Striker's initial product focus, primarily SOFR, Eurodollar, and Treasury futures options. Expanding Striker to the energy and commodity options markets provides those traders the execution sophistication they covet."

Striker is available on the QB Bloomberg App and is currently being integrated in other EMS providers. Striker is provided as a FCM-neutral solution per all QB's algorithms for futures markets. Coverage is 24-hours and has been expanded to support weekly and monthly options in Gold, Crude Oil, Natural Gas plus the existing US Treasuries, Eurodollar, and SOFR contracts.

About Quantitative Brokers (QB):

Quantitative Brokers (QB), an independent, global financial technology company, provides advanced algorithms and data-driven analytics to clients in the Futures, US Cash Treasury and Options markets. The company is built on a research-driven culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to reduce implicit client trading costs. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, and Chennai. QB is part of the Deutsche Börse Group.

QB currently supports the world's largest exchanges, covering over 100+ futures instruments and US Cash Treasury markets. QB's robust suite of premium algorithms — Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll and Striker — help futures and fixed-income traders achieve best execution, while reducing implicit trading costs. QB's algorithms are provided in common EMS/OMS platforms, via the firm's proprietary application on the Bloomberg App Portal, or directly via FIX.

