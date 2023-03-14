RentSpree and SkySlope Partner to Enhance Tech Capabilities for Rental Agents

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, announced its latest partnership with SkySlope, a full-service transaction management solution recently named one of the top 20 proptech companies of 2022.

Integrating RentSpree's online standard rental application and screening platform with SkySlope's transaction management capabilities will help agents save time and streamline the rental process even further.

"We are always looking for strategic collaboration opportunities with other industry leaders to help provide best-in-class technology solutions for real estate professionals," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "SkySlope is a key player in their space, and combining forces enables us to support rental agents in the most effective way possible."

SkySlope, which provides time-saving solutions for real estate transactions from contract to close, was founded in 2011 and now serves more than 650,000 real estate professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"At SkySlope, we are always mindful of how we can serve the changing needs of real estate professionals," said SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "Therefore, combining forces with RentSpree is another sensible step in achieving that mission."

RentSpree offers an all-in-one suite of tools, including background and credit checks, rent estimates, renters' insurance and rent payments. Its Agent Tools feature supports holistic rental management for agents, from advertising and nurturing leads to seamlessly diversifying their client portfolio, as well as supporting their rental clients' transition to homeownership in due time.

"We are very deliberate in the partnerships we seek across different segments of the real estate sector," said Caroline Mulvey, Senior Client Success Manager at RentSpree. "Collaborations with top-notch proptech firms such as SkySlope are key as technology will continue to play an increasingly important part in making the daily lives of agents and brokers easier and more efficient."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit http://www.rentspree.com for more information.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit www.SkySlope.com

