NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Asian entertainment witnessed a new dawn at the 95th Academy Awards as mega-blockbuster RRR, currently streaming on ZEE5 Global across the globe, etched a historic win for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, didn't just win the Oscar, the largest and most-prestigious awards globally, but also stole the show at the awards ceremony with the high-voltage LIVE performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, along with 20 dancers led by actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The performance was introduced by none other than celebrated Indian actor Deepika Padukone and offered global viewers a taste of South Asian entertainment's explosive dance and musical energy with the song's signature 'hook step' leading to a standing ovation.

RRR roars at the 95th Academy Awards as Naatu Naatu bags Best Original Song (PRNewswire)

Popular Indian movie stars like Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia poured in their wishes as they called the win a 'proud moment'. One of RRR's leading stars, Ram Charan, in a statement, called the Oscars win a 'Great Moment for India'.

RRR's iconic win ushers a new era for South Asian entertainment as it adds yet another feather in the cap for the rising global popularity of South Asian content. In 2022 alone, the film, streaming in all 4 South languages on ZEE5 Global, amassed 1000 Million streaming minutes in the first 10 days of the launch, trending #1. It became a humongous hit not only in India but all across the globe.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "RRR's historic win today marks a significant milestone for South Asian entertainment. Being the first-ever Indian production song to win an Oscar Award, this win spotlights South Asia's rich culture and diverse stories and its music's unwavering foot-taping power. At ZEE5 Global, we're incredibly proud to bring this film and its iconic song to viewers across the globe in the original language, Telugu."

Viewers worldwide can stream the iconic movie exclusively on ZEE5 Global ( www.zee5.com ) in the Original language Telugu, along with Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and with English subtitles. RRR's win denotes a significant rise in consumption of South Indian language content in recent months across the globe and especially on ZEE5.

The iconic SS Rajamouli directorial reaches a crescendo of its journey of accolades with the latest Oscar win, following the numerous prestigious recognitions it has garnered across platforms such as the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, LA Film Critics Awards, Japan Academy Awards among many others.

