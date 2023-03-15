Expedition Credit Union Unifies Digital and Phone on Single Platform with Glia

Unified solution drives new efficiencies, elevates member experience

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedition Credit Union has delivered a unified member service experience that supports all live engagements on the Glia Interaction Platform with Glia Call Center and Glia Digital Customer Service . Bringing all phone and digital interactions onto a single, ChannelLess™ platform with Glia has driven efficiencies in management, staffing and reporting while simultaneously boosting member satisfaction.

Expedition launched Glia ahead of its digital banking conversion, knowing its 17,000 members would need additional support during this transition. By streamlining the member and employee experience on a single platform, Expedition was able to successfully handle twice its usual monthly interactions during a digital banking conversion without requiring additional headcount.

"Having a unified, single solution for digital and phone support that was intuitive for our staff to train on allowed us to successfully complete our digital banking conversion without member disruption," said Chris Nelson, VP of Operations at Expedition. "The staff and member perception has been amazing. It's one of the easiest systems I've ever trained on."

A key differentiator for Expedition in its new digital-first member service approach is the ability to seamlessly transition members to any channel within the same engagement, regardless of what channel they started the interaction in. With Glia's ChannelLess™ Architecture, a member can now initiate a chat, easily upgrade to OnScreen Voice, and be transferred to a different department all in one seamless interaction without restarting or repeating themselves. And for phone callers who are already on screen, those interactions can now be connected to the on-screen experience, reducing handle times and elevating the member experience.

The ability to seamlessly transition conversations to the appropriate channel or department—leveraging on-screen collaboration features such as CoBrowsing when needed—has helped Expedition increase member satisfaction as well as conversions and cross-sell opportunities.

"We want our members to have a seamless transition to different expertise and different departments. Without a single, ChannelLess™ platform, you can't deliver that experience," said Dennis Griesgraber, Chief Operations Officer at Expedition. "Glia has not only allowed us to meet our members in the channel they want to interact in, but also seamlessly pass those interactions to the appropriate staff member to best assist them."

To learn more about Expedition Credit Union and how the credit union has successfully unified digital and phone interactions on a single platform, read the Expedition Case Study .

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 credit unions, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and ws recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

About Expedition Credit Union

Expedition Credit Union was founded in 1957 to serve Minnesota's education community. As the only credit union sponsored by Education Minnesota ESI, Expedition now serves the community in several counties around the Twin Cities area. Expedition values the opportunity to serve educators and community members alike to be successful on their financial journeys. With over $230 million in assets and over 17,000 members, Expedition offers a full line of financial services for its members and operates branch locations in Apple Valley & Coon Rapids. For more information, please visit https://www.expeditioncu.com/ .

