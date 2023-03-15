HiBid Auctions Approach $52M in GMV Last Week, with Rare Coins, Vintage Jewelry, Decorative Vases, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over $51.8 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 683,000 lots were sold online in 1,583 timed and live auctions taking place between March 6th and March 12th, with the total hammer value exceeding $82.4 million. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring rare and collector gold coins, Millersburg carnival glass pieces, bronze and marble statues, home and office furniture, vintage watches, and handmade jewelry. Standout lots include a Steinway & Sons baby grand piano, a 67-piece Wallace "Grand Baroque" sterling silver flatware set, a 14K gold necklace with a 1907 Lady Liberty Saint-Gaudens $20 coin, and an 1893-S Morgan Dollar MS62 gold coin.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

March 6th-12th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $51.8+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $82.5+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 683,553

Timed Auctions: 1,474

Live Auctions: 109

Bids Placed: 4.15+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.55+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Estate Auction Featuring Jewelry, Antiques, and More

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: March 1st-18th

Seller: Three Creeks Auction

Overstock Furniture Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: February 28th-March 23rd

Seller: Storey's

Nevada Coin Hoard Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 11th-19th

Seller: One Of A Kind Coins LLC

McFadden Millersburg Glass Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: March 18th

Seller: Burns Auction Service

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

