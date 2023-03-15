KISS Colors & Care Embarks on a Second-Year Partnership with Beloved Rapper and Actor Bow Wow

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care, an award-winning textured hair brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the talented rapper and actor Bow Wow. Bow Wow will represent the brand's men's hair accessories collection for the second year.

Bow Wow x KISS Colors & Care Collection (PRNewsfoto/KISS Colors & Care) (PRNewswire)

After a successful partnership in 2022 that featured five exclusive men's grooming products for textured hair, the brand has extended its contract with the rapper and has launched the new Twist King - Dense Twist Styler this year. Twist King-Dense is an extension of the brand's coveted Twist King Twist Styler. The new hair tool features a dense curved shape specifically designed for shorter hair to define smaller twists, coils, and curls.

"It is an honor to be partnered with Kiss Colors and Care, a company that continues to be a driving force within the hair and personal care industry with innovative products that exceed all expectations. I look forward to another successful year of working to make 2023 even better than the last," said Bow Wow (Shad Moss).

"Working with Bow Wow has been a privilege for us here at KISS. He has been a great partner and an integral part of the brand. We are looking forward to another amazing year for our Colors & Care men's grooming line with Bow Wow as our spokesperson." says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at KISS Products.

The new Twist King - Dense is available at Walmart.com ($11.97) and KISSColors.com ($13.69), as are the existing KISS Colors & Care X Bow Wow products.

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold standard ingredients like Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey, and Biotin B7; and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for various hair types and textures so consumers can confidently express their hair and style.

For more information, visit: kisscolors.com

Bow Wow (PRNewsfoto/KISS Colors & Care) (PRNewswire)

KISS Colors & Care Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KISS Colors & Care