NeoSystems Recognized as Industry-Leading Managed Service Provider by CRN

NeoSystems Listed Among "Elite" Managed Service Providers for 2023

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic IT integrator, secure cloud, and managed services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named NeoSystems to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

NeoSystems Logo (PRNewsfoto/NeoSystems LLC) (PRNewswire)

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

NeoSystems is a leading managed services provider to the government contracting market, enabling the sector to address skills and technology gaps as well as compliance requirements. The company is uniquely qualified to deliver the full spectrum of essential business solutions that provide relief in compliance, human capital, security, and information technology, providing corporate services and managed IT, security, and hosting solutions along with systems integration in a one-delivery model.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

"We are thrilled to be named to the MSP 500 list and specifically the Elite 150," said Michael Tinsley, President and CEO of NeoSystems. "It's a testament to our focus, commitment and capabilities to provide foundational services that enable our clients to do what they do best. We couldn't be prouder to be strategically positioned as their trusted advisor and managed services partner."

The MSP 500 list can be found at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Reston, Virginia, is a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NeoSystems LLC