WowGo Board's 2S Max: A Game-Changer for Electric Skateboards

HONG KONG, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WowGo Board , a leading provider of electric skateboards , offers affordable and innovative electric skateboards to riders worldwide, and is dedicated to providing eco-friendly transportation options that reduce carbon emissions while providing riders with a safe and fun way to commute.

WowGo Board's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in its newest product, the WowGo 2S Max . It is one of the best electric longboards under $500, offering an incredible combination of power, speed, and range. With a powerful motor and a 216wh battery, 2S Max can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour and can travel up to 14 miles on a single charge. In addition, it uses enhanced foam and increased thickness of the grip tape, effectively absorbing vibration. Its sleek design and sturdy construction make it perfect for riders of all skill levels, and its intuitive remote control makes it easy to operate.

WowGo 2S Max has also been widely praised in the E-skate industry by experts and influencers alike. Upon its launch, it quickly made a name for itself, being named one of the best electric longboards under $500 by Electric Skateboard HQ . Its impressive features and affordable price point have kept it as a top contender in the market, and it doesn't seem like it will lose its position anytime soon.

About WowGo Board

"We believe that everyone should have access to affordable, high-quality electric skateboards," said Jason, the CEO of WowGo Board. "That's why we offer a range of products to suit every need and budget, from entry-level models to high-performance longboards. With our WowGo 2S Max, riders can experience the thrill of electric skateboarding without breaking the bank."

In keeping with its brand slogan, "Passion on the go," WowGo Board is committed to providing riders with a thrilling and convenient way to experience the world around them.

For more information, please visit wowgoboard.com .

