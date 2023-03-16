StubHub's 2023 MLB Preview: Yankees Lead Global Sales; Inaugural Mexico City Games and Returning London Games Reinvigorate International Fanbase

Postseason appearances last year led to boost in demand for Cardinals, Padres and Phillies

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of MLB Opening Day, StubHub, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of live events, releases its annual MLB season preview today, providing insights on ticket demand that indicate the league's top in demand teams, games and other trends of the 2023 season. The Yankees, with reigning American League (AL) MVP Aaron Judge, retake the #1 spot as the most in demand team, while MLB global demand surges, with games both domestic and abroad driving sales from all over the world.

Key highlights include:

International appeal of baseball continues to grow ; legacy teams draw fans nationwide

The Yankees retake the #1 position for most in-demand team; Braves at #2

Postseason appearances and key player additions drive demand

"The 2022 World Series was StubHub's best-selling event of the year, and ticket sales heading into this MLB season indicate that excitement remains strong," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "While some of this season's trends mirror past years, such as the Yankees landing as the best-selling team, others indicate an enduring international upswing in demand, likely driven by the return of the international series and iconic teams that can drive sales from all 50 U.S. states. Notably, the Cardinals, Phillies and Padres are teams to watch with an uptick in demand on the heels of postseason appearances and key acquisitions."

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand MLB Teams*

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand Opening Day & Home Opener Games*

StubHub's 2023 Top International Markets (Outside North America)*

United Kingdom Japan Australia Germany Netherlands

*Rankings based on StubHub ticket sales as of 3/16 for 2023 MLB games.

