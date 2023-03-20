Bisnow Announces New CRE Executive Retreat: Elevate

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bisnow announced the launch of a new event in their executive retreat series: Elevate . Elevate will bring together 200 of commercial real estate's up-and-coming investment leaders to grow their networks and professional skills. The inaugural retreat will be held on August 16-17, 2023 in Nashville at the 1 Hotel.

Bisnow (PRNewswire)

Elevate will be curated by the team behind Escape and Ascent, industry-renowned deal-making events with sought-after invitations and attendance from CRE's top executives. Elevate will be designed for a younger generation, convening business leaders from across the United States to support their career ambitions by fostering professional growth, supporting leadership development, and building the connections they need to propel their careers forward.

Invitations to Elevate will be hand-selected, with a mix of owners, operators, developers, investors, lenders, and select brokers making up the community. Elevate has already confirmed attendees from Starwood Capital, Lumen, Taconic Capital, Silverstein Properties, The Davis Companies, Lone Star Capital, and more with applications to attend now open on their website.

VP of Executive Retreats Sean Donahue shared, "We are incredibly excited to be launching Elevate. After working on executive retreats for more than a decade, I've seen first-hand how these kinds of connections and community-building events can launch a career to the next level. I can't wait to make it happen for this group of leaders in Nashville this August."

Bisnow CEO Gregg Mayer added: "We are extremely selective about launching new executive retreats, because if we're going to do it, it has to live up to the legacy of what we've built with Escape and Ascent. Elevate will allow this group to build a real community that will follow and support their needs as they grow in their careers. This retreat is going to be the golden ticket for someone trying to grow their career in commercial real estate. I know we're going to see some industry titans emerge from this group."

To learn more about Elevate and apply for the 2023 retreat, visit their website here.

Registration Contact

curators@bisnow.com

Sponsorship Contact

Sean Donahue

sean.donahue@bisnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bisnow