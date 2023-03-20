Perforce Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program and Launches Turnkey Cloud Solution for Helix Core in AWS Marketplace

The free Enhanced Studio Pack provides a turnkey cloud deployment of Helix Core, industry-leading version control.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software , a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scalability along the development lifecycle, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program and listed its free Enhanced Studio Pack (ESP) in AWS Marketplace.

Helix Core is a universal repository, review, and versioning system that allows teams to accelerate collaboration at scale. Helix Core is free for teams up to five, and the ESP automates the configuration and deployment of Helix Core for new users on AWS.

As part of the AWS Marketplace listing, the Perforce ESP had to pass the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), where it was evaluated against a specific set of cloud-architecture best practices critical for customer success. Customers can now have confidence that the ESP is a vetted, credible solution built for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with AWS and list our Enhanced Studio Pack in AWS Marketplace," said Steve Jezierski, General Manager of Digital Creation at Perforce. "Even small teams often have enterprise needs when it comes to managing digital assets and other large files. We are committed to meeting our customers on their cloud journey and helping them find solutions to their challenges with scale while supporting a global or remote workforce."

The ESP allows new Helix Core users to get up and running quickly on AWS and easily scale without delays. The combined solution of ESP in AWS Marketplace can help remote teams with equal performance and access to do their work.

Helix Core is known as the industry standard for game tech and trusted by some of the largest semiconductor and automotive companies for its scale and high-performance.

For more information about Helix Core and the Enhanced Studio Pack, please visit https://www.perforce.com/blog/vcs/perforce-enhanced-studio-pack .

Teams can get started with the Enhanced Studio Pack on AWS by visiting the AWS marketplace .

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

