Walter brings a wealth of experience building high-growth teams and customer-focused solutions by leaning into technological transformation

DENVER, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, has named Gareth Walter to the role of chief revenue officer.

Vertafore names Gareth Walter as Chief Revenue Officer (PRNewswire)

With more than a decade of sales leadership experience in roles at Salesforce and C3 AI, and 25 years of experience in technology-focused organizations, Walter brings to Vertafore a strong track record of building and scaling sales teams with a high-growth, customer-focused approach across a wide variety of market segments, from small- and medium-sized businesses to enterprise-level firms.

As CRO, Walter joins a strong existing team of sales and marketing leaders at Vertafore and will focus on driving growth by helping Vertafore's customers along their digital transformation journey to better integrate solutions, automate and simplify key processes and ultimately serve their own customers better and more efficiently.

During his nine years serving in leadership roles at Salesforce, Walter helped build two of the company's fastest-growing and most successful divisions. He was a founding member of the company's financial services vertical and scaled the division quickly through rapid expansion across the insurance, banking, lending and capital markets sectors. Walter also revitalized Salesforce's healthcare life sciences vertical, transforming a negative-growth business into a standout performer by focusing on culture building and recruiting top talent.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company with Vertafore's rich history, culture of excellence, and track record of building transformational technology solutions that serve the entire insurance distribution channel," said Walter. "From MGAs to independent agents, Vertafore serves a wide variety of customers who depend on software solutions and digital tools to grow their business and serve their customers. I look forward to working with the team to ensure all of our users have access to the tools they need to achieve success."

Walter's work will focus on strengthening the connection between Vertafore's customers and their clients. Tapping into new technology helps agencies and carriers to drive productivity, enabling them to spend more time delivering real value for their clients.

As SaaS, AI and new digital options continue to increase in prominence, his background of integrating fast-growing startups with traditional systems and industries will help him serve as a key resource for the Vertafore team and its customers as Vertafore continues to drive innovation and digital transformation across the industry.

"Gareth has a remarkable knack for integrating transformative new technologies into industry-specific solutions in a way that delivers real value," said Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "I am very excited to welcome Gareth to the Vertafore team and look forward to working closely with him to deliver the best experience possible for our customers."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2023 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Reilly, Next PR

vertafore@nextpr.com

Vertafore (PRNewsfoto/Vertafore) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vertafore