So-Young Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB325.1 million ( US$47.1 million [1] ), compared to RMB449.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021, in line with our previous guidance.





Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB31.3 million ( US$4.5 million ), compared with net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB27.7 million in the same period of 2021.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.[2] was RMB38 .8 million ( US$5 .6 million), compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB62 .9 million in the same period of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 4.0 million, compared with 7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform was 4,274, compared with 5,327 in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform was 1,489, compared with 2,085 in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Total number of purchasing users through reservation services was 120.4 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB370.2 million .

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1,257.9 million ( US$182.4 million ) in the full year 2022, a decrease of 25.7% from RMB1,692.5 million in the prior year.





Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB65.6 million ( US$9.5 million ) in the full year 2022, compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB8.4 million in the prior year.





Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB22.2 million ( US$3.2 million ) in the full year 2022, compared with RMB139.5 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the prior year.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "2022 is a remarkable year for all of us at So-Young. Despite multiple external headwinds, we have successfully stabilized our core businesses and substantially improved our profitability. In the past fourth quarter, amidst the most severe challenges of the past three years that the operation of many aesthetic service providers was seriously disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic, we strived to achieve quarterly revenue of RMB325.1 million, in-line with our prior guidance. In the meantime, we significantly enlarged our profit scale from the third quarter by achieving non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB38.8 million, thanks to the optimized cost structure and increased efficiency. As of the end of 2022, our cash balance remained at a level of nearly RMB1.6 billion, which provides us with solid financial flexibility when exploring new business growth opportunities in the year ahead. "

"Looking into 2023, we will continue to scale up our existing business, leveraging the multi-year experience and insights of the industry, the loyal user base and our strong relationship with thousands of institution partners. At the same time, we will increase our investments in So-Young Prime, a one-stop aesthetic service offering endorsed by ourselves by integrating product, doctor and institution resources. We believe such product will diversify our revenue streams and it will be supported by our unique strength and as a barrier for our competitors. In summary, we are still optimistic about the long-term prospect of Chinese aesthetic sector. With the re-open of business activities in China, we expect to see a gradual recovery of consumer spending and the return of our business growth."Mr. Jin concluded.

[1] This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on December 30, 2022. [2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to So-Young International Inc. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB325.1 million (US$47.1 million), a decrease of 27.7% from RMB449.5 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average revenue per paying medical service provider. The decrease in average revenue per paying medical service provider was primarily due to: 1) COVID-19 control measures and the surge of COVID-19 cases, especially in major areas in China, limited people's visit to offline service providers; 2) pressure on overall Chinese consumer market.

Information services and other revenues were RMB233.9 million ( US$33.9 million ), a decrease of 32.1% from RMB344.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of paying medical service providers subscribing to information services.





Reservation services revenues were RMB26.0 million ( US$3.8 million ), a decrease of 37.2% from RMB41.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to COVID-19 control measures and the surge of COVID-19 cases, especially in major areas in China , limited people's visit to offline service providers.





Sales of equipment and maintenance services revenues were RMB65.3 million ( US$9.5 million ) and RMB63.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, from Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. ("Wuhan Miracle").

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB88.2 million (US$12.8 million), a decrease of 30.6% from RMB127.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to measures taken to improve cost structure. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB5.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB212.6 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 42.8% from RMB371.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB98.4 million ( US$14.3 million ), a decrease of 35.6% from RMB152.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.4 million ( US$0.1 million ), compared with RMB3.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.





General and administrative expenses were RMB73.2 million ( US$10.6 million ), a decrease of 14.8% from RMB85.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by an increase in payroll costs and professional services fees. General and administrative expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.3 million ( US$0.6 million ), compared with RMB32.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.





Research and development expenses were RMB41.1 million ( US$6.0 million ), a decrease of 39.2% from RMB67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll costs. Research and development expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.8 million ( US$0.3 million ), compared with RMB7.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income tax benefits/(expenses)

Income tax benefits were RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared with income tax expenses of RMB10.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB31.3 million (US$4.5 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB27.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to So-Young International Inc., was RMB38.8 million (US$5.6 million), compared with RMB62.9 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings/(loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.29 (US$0.04) and RMB0.29 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.26 and RMB0.26, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB1,257.9 million (US$182.4 million), a decrease of 25.7% from RMB1,692.5 million in fiscal year 2021.

Information services and other revenues were RMB888.5 million ( US$128.8 million ), a decrease of 31.9% from RMB1,304.5 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of paying medical service providers subscribing to information services.





Reservation services revenues were RMB128.7 million ( US$18.7 million ), a decrease of 53.4% from RMB276.1 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to control measures caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in China and adoption of an operating strategy which gave higher subsidies to end users.





Sales of equipment and maintenance services revenues were RMB240.7 million ( US$34.9 million ), from Wuhan Miracle.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB393.3 million (US$57.0 million), an increase of 19.9% from RMB327.9 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of Wuhan Miracle. In addition, cost of revenues for fiscal year 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) compared to RMB18.8 million in fiscal year 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB967.4 million (US$140.3 million), a decrease of 30.8% from RMB1,397.1 million in fiscal year 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB472.1 million ( US$68.4 million ), a decrease of 40.4% from RMB792.5 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses for fiscal year 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB6.8 million ( US$1.0 million ), compared to RMB9.8 million in fiscal year 2021.





General and administrative expenses were RMB260.2 million ( US$37.7 million ), an increase of 3.2% from RMB252.2 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff costs and professional services fees. General and administrative expenses for 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB19.0 million ( US$2.8 million ), compared to RMB56.7 million in fiscal year 2021.





Research and development expenses were RMB235.1 million ( US$34.1 million ), a decrease of 18.0% from RMB286.6 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll costs. Research and development expenses for 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.3 million ( US$1.3 million ), compared to RMB20.9 million in fiscal year 2021.

Income tax benefits/(expenses)

Income tax benefits were RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million), compared with an income tax expense of RMB21.2 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase in income tax benefits was primarily due to the refund of income tax of RMB12.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 based on the final 2021 tax return filing result.

Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB65.6 million (US$9.5 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB8.4 million in fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to So-Young International Inc., was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB139.5 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in fiscal year 2021.

Basic and Diluted loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.61 (US$0.09) and RMB0.61 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.08 and RMB0.08 in fiscal year 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,585.3 million (US$229.8 million), compared with RMB1,756.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB290 million (US$42.0 million) and RMB310 million (US$44.9 million), representing a decrease of 3.4% and an increase of 3.2% from the same period in 2022. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets from income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future. This is not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2021 2022 2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,331,968

694,420

100,681 Restricted cash and term deposits 15,119

14,908

2,161 Trade receivables 54,829

36,006

5,220 Inventories, net 91,812

120,480

17,468 Receivables from online payment

platforms 18,864

14,787

2,144 Amounts due from related parties 14,038

33,382

4,840 Term deposits and short-term investments 408,946

875,955

127,002 Prepayment and other current assets 91,842

126,889

18,397 Total current assets 2,027,418

1,916,827

277,913 Non-current assets:









Long-term investments 252,500

227,959

33,051 Intangible assets 193,955

169,280

24,543 Goodwill 540,693

540,693

78,393 Property and equipment, net 124,576

116,184

16,845 Deferred tax assets 47,520

64,739

9,386 Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,609

62,898

9,119 Other non-current assets 48,097

99,293

14,396 Total non-current assets 1,302,950

1,281,046

185,733 Total assets 3,330,368

3,197,873

463,646











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Taxes payable 48,571

74,580

10,813 Contract liabilities 139,155

110,159

15,972 Salary and welfare payables 103,624

72,532

10,516 Amounts due to related parties 681

5,895

855 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 376,841

224,589

32,561 Operating lease liabilities-current 43,529

50,285

7,291 Total current liabilities 712,401

538,040

78,008 Non-current liabilities:









Operating lease liabilities-non current 62,356

20,972

3,041 Deferred tax liabilities 38,577

30,993

4,494 Total non-current liabilities 100,933

51,965

7,535 Total liabilities 813,334

590,005

85,543













SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)













Shareholders' equity:











Treasury stock (217,712)

(232,835)

(33,758)

Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021

and December 31, 2022; 71,736,059 and 69,092,367 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021,

73,065,987 and 68,843,320 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2022, respectively) 230

236

33

Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December

31, 2022; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022) 37

37

5

Additional paid-in capital 2,999,562

3,043,971

441,334

Statutory reserves 20,331

29,027

4,209

Accumulated deficit (272,368)

(346,618)

(50,255)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (83,891)

4,107

595

Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,446,189

2,497,925

362,163

Non-controlling interests 70,845

109,943

15,940

Total shareholders' equity 2,517,034

2,607,868

378,103

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,330,368

3,197,873

463,646



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Revenues























Information services and others 344,315

233,877

33,909

1,304,455

888,475

128,817

Reservation services 41,372

25,966

3,765

276,052

128,668

18,655

Sales of equipment and maintenance services 63,836

65,303

9,469

111,956

240,731

34,903

Total revenues 449,523

325,146

47,143

1,692,463

1,257,874

182,375

Cost of revenues (127,090)

(88,202)

(12,788)

(327,889)

(393,292)

(57,022)

Gross profit 322,433

236,944

34,355

1,364,574

864,582

125,353

Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses (152,656)

(98,358)

(14,261)

(792,484)

(472,092)

(68,448)

General and administrative expenses (85,852)

(73,175)

(10,609)

(252,214)

(260,208)

(37,727)

Research and development expenses (67,519)

(41,066)

(5,954)

(286,567)

(235,087)

(34,084)

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (65,879)

-

-

(65,879)

-

-

Total operating expenses (371,906)

(212,599)

(30,824)

(1,397,144)

(967,387)

(140,259)

(Loss)/income from operations (49,473)

24,345

3,531

(32,570)

(102,805)

(14,906)

Other income/(expenses):























Investment income, net 927

267

39

8,931

4,264

618

Interest income 3,654

10,276

1,490

19,328

28,883

4,188

Exchange gains/(losses) 33

23

3

(4,766)

(492)

(71)

Impairment of long-term investment -

-

-

(17,850)

(7,945)

(1,152)

Share of losses of equity method investee (746)

(6,215)

(901)

(1,522)

(17,223)

(2,497)

Others, net 2,208

646

94

12,044

8,246

1,196

(Loss)/income before tax (43,397)

29,342

4,256

(16,405)

(87,072)

(12,624)

Income tax (expenses)/benefits (10,145)

2,423

351

(21,231)

20,965

3,040

Net (loss)/income (53,542)

31,765

4,607

(37,636)

(66,107)

(9,584)

Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 25,806

(492)

(71)

29,265

553

80

Net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc. (27,736)

31,273

4,536

(8,371)

(65,554)

(9,504)



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share























Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic (0.34)

0.38

0.06

(0.10)

(0.79)

(0.11)

Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted (0.34)

0.38

0.06

(0.10)

(0.79)

(0.11)

Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13

ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) (0.26)

0.29

0.04

(0.08)

(0.61)

(0.09)

Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13

ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) (0.26)

0.29

0.04

(0.08)

(0.61)

(0.09)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)

per share, basic* 81,304,182

82,925,288

82,925,288

81,680,504

82,665,269

82,665,269

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)

per share, diluted* 81,304,182

83,083,826

83,083,826

81,680,504

82,665,269

82,665,269



























Share-based compensation expenses included in:























Cost of revenues (5,830)

(979)

(142)

(18,768)

(8,282)

(1,201)

Sales and marketing expenses (3,719)

(439)

(64)

(9,808)

(6,781)

(983)

General and administrative expenses (32,259)

(4,337)

(629)

(56,705)

(19,021)

(2,758)

Research and development expenses (7,106)

(1,754)

(254)

(20,869)

(9,252)

(1,341)































* Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























GAAP (loss)/income from operations (49,473)

24,345

3,531

(32,570)

(102,805)

(14,906)

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 48,914

7,509

1,089

106,150

43,336

6,283

Add back: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 65,879

-

-

65,879

-

-

Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 65,320

31,854

4,620

139,459

(59,469)

(8,623)





















































GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc. (27,736)

31,273

4,536

(8,371)

(65,554)

(9,504)

Add back: Share-based compensation expenses 48,914

7,509

1,089

106,150

43,336

6,283

Add back: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to So-Young International Inc. 41,748

-

-

41,748

-

-

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 62,926

38,782

5,625

139,527

(22,218)

(3,221)



