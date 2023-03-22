National Restaurant Association Show® Announces Record Number of FABI Awardees

New this year, judges award 8 FABI Favorites for stand-out flavors in taste, creativity and ingenuity

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the foodservice industry's premier event, today announced the 42 recipients of the 2023 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards®. Each year, the FABI Awards program celebrates industry-altering products that shape what's new and next for the future of food and beverage. New this year, eight of the FABI Awardees have been selected by the judges as FABI Favorites as the most groundbreaking and influential of the year. The National Restaurant Association Show brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event and will be held May 20-23, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"This year is truly an exceptional year for food and beverage originality as evidenced by a record-breaking 42 FABI Awardees," said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "These 42 products are breaking new barriers in flavor, taste, creativity and packaging and are shaping the future of food and beverage. As the world's largest and most-trusted foodservice event, the National Restaurant Association Show continues to be where the next big industry trends are born and serves as a launching pad for companies to showcase new products."

The FABI Awards represent the year's most forward-thinking and creative new tastes that are driving trends, delighting customers and delivering expanded menu offerings across the industry focused on increasing profitability. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations. Recipients were selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, or introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.

This year, the prestigious FABI Awards program has evolved with the introduction of FABI Favorites. The new designation provides special recognition for the judges' top FABI Award recipients, which stood out among an already exceptional lineup of items exemplifying creativity, ingenuity and the ability to expand menu options industry-wide. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste FABI Favorites and FABI Awardees at the new Connections space (located in The Culinary Experience) throughout the Show.

"The 2023 FABI awardees are prime examples of the delicious creativity and innovation that drives the industry forward," said Chef Marion Gibson, Director of Culinary Innovation at Aramark and FABI judge. "I'm honored to have been part of the selection process and excited for the foodservice community to get a taste of the judges' top picks, with the new FABI Favorites category."

THE 2023 FABI AWARDEES ARE:

FABI FAVORITES

Brown Sugar Instant Boba Kit

Boba Bam

Tuna Filet, Plant-Based

Current Foods

16oz Non-Stick Cooking Spray

La Tourangelle

V'DGZ Plant and Vegetable Shareables - Corn R'bz

McCain Foods

Classic Cutlet

Meati

Nounós Greek Yogurt

Nounos Creamery LLC

Spring in a Bottle

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Yo Plant-Based Sunny-Side Up Egg

Yo Foods, Inc.

FABI AWARDEES

Mongolian Plant-Based Steak

Alchemeat

Plant-Based Pepperoni

Before the Butcher

Beyond Steak™

Beyond Meat

Briette

Champignon North America, Inc.

Simply Mixology

The Coca-Cola Company

Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds

Daiya Foods Inc.

EQUII High Protein Bake Mix

EQUII Foods

HealthSavor Organic Miso Mustard

Great Eastern Sun

Impossible™ Fully Cooked Burger Patty

Impossible Foods

Mini Mashers

McCain Foods

unsweetened barista milk

Milkadamia

Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella

Miyoko's Creamery

Vegan Boneless Chicken Wings

Myrtle Greens

Vegan Kung Pao Chicken Steamed Dumplings

Myrtle Greens

Plantspired Korean BBQ Steak

Nasoya

Bakeable Cajun Breaded Plant-Based New Wave Shrimp®

New Wave Foods

Oatly Soft Serve

Oatly

Grill House Burger

Ocean Beauty Seafoods

Cold Brew with Chocolate Liqueur

Organic Mixology

Regal Harvest Smoked Basmati Rice

Pari Foods Inc.

Cream Cheese Spread

Perfect Day, Inc.

Sabatino Tartufi Truffle & Honey

Sabatino Truffles

No-Soy Sauce

Sempio Foods Company

Organic Gochujang

Sempio Foods Company

Premium Mason Jar Desserts

Taste It Presents

Grab & Go Blueberry Parfait Popper Hyper-Chilled Fresh in Yogurt & Granola / 5oz Pouch

Tru Fru LLC

Grab & Go Raspberry Parfait Popper Hyper-Chilled Fresh in Yogurt & Granola / 5oz Pouch

Tru Fru LLC

Grab & Go Strawberry Parfait Popper Hyper-Chilled Fresh in Yogurt & Granola / 5oz Pouch

Tru Fru LLC

Hillshire Farm® Fully Cooked Carved Pork Belly

Tyson Foods Inc

Plant-based Korean BBQ

UNLIMEAT

2 oz Frittatas

Veggies Made Great

B'Lure Butterfly Pea Flower Extract

Wild Hibiscus Flower Company

Cutting Vedge Veggie Forward™ Meatballs

World Finer Foods

Yo Plant-Based Poached Egg

Yo Foods, Inc.

All FABI Awardees will be acknowledged throughout the Show floor with prominent signage and featured in demos at The Culinary Experience at the Show and in tastings held at the new Connections space. Sessions and tastings include:

F&B Products You Need to Know: Judge-Selected FABI Favorites

The Culinary Experience – Lakeside Level 3 – 10448

Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m.

Monday, May 22 at 3:15 p.m.

FABI Favorites Tasting

Connections – Lakeside Level 3 – 10148

Saturday, May 20 at 3:45 p.m.

Monday, May 22 at 4 p.m.

FABI Awardees Tasting

Connections – Lakeside Level 3 – 10148

Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, May 22 at 1 p.m

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.



About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries.

