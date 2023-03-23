EVERSANA® Announces Partnership with ChemoMouthpiece, LLC to Support U.S. Launch & Commercialization of Medical Device to Help Cancer Patients Manage and Treat Oral Mucositis

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA® , a leading provider of commercialization services to the life science industry, today announced a partnership with ChemoMouthpiece, LLC to support the launch and commercialization of its medical device, the Chemo Mouthpiece™, to assist oncology patients across the United States.

ChemoMouthpiece, LLC will partner with EVERSANA on the U.S. launch and commercialization of its medical device, the Chemo Mouthpiece, to help cancer patients. (PRNewswire)

The Chemo Mouthpiece™ is an intraoral ice pack that delivers cryotherapy to the oral cavity of a patient receiving chemotherapy. It proactively manages and treats oral mucositis, a common and painful side effect of chemotherapy. The product was recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the reduction in incidence and severity of oral mucositis caused by chemotherapy and allows patients to continue their treatment with less discomfort and disruption in their daily lives.

Under the terms of the partnership, EVERSANA will provide a full range of commercialization services to support the launch of the Chemo Mouthpiece™ in the U.S. including but not limited to market access strategy, compliance and regulatory services, patient services, field deployment solutions, data and analytics, pricing strategy and 3PL distribution services.

"The innovative team at ChemoMouthpiece is dedicated to what matters most in our industry – improving the lives of patients. Their patented technology provides a significant advancement in improving the quality of life during chemotherapy treatment," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We're honored they've turned to our full-service commercialization model to help bring this new innovation to market."

The Chemo Mouthpiece™ device was developed based on the personal experience of inventor, founder and CEO David Yoskowitz, who when diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma experienced oral mucositis firsthand. His treatment options included ice chips to mitigate and minimize the pain. Yet this caused nausea, was difficult to maintain in his mouth, and did not effectively cool the entire oral cavity which led him to search for a better option.

An engineer by trade, he made it his mission to find a better way for cancer patients to cope with oral mucositis during treatment. He created a simple, effective, easy-to-use device to be used during chemotherapy treatments at home or in a hospital. The Chemo Mouthpiece™ efficiently cools the entire oral cavity. Patients can freeze the device at home and take it with them to be used during treatment, creating a simple solution for an unmet patient need.

"Commercializing medical devices, especially for oncology, is extremely complex, and as we continue to work to bring the Chemo Mouthpiece™ to market we need a partner that has experience not only in commercialization but with intricate knowledge of the oncology space," said Yoskowitz. "EVERSANA fits this bill, but what really sets them apart and made them the right partner for us is their commitment to patient-centered care and unmatched energy to create a healthier world."

Pending regulatory approvals, Chemo Mouthpiece™ is expected to launch in the U.S. in late 2023. To learn more about the medical device, visit chemomouthpiece.com.

About ChemoMouthpiece, LLC

ChemoMouthpiece, LLC is a medical device company created by inventor, founder and CEO David Yoskowitz based on his personal experiences following a diagnosis with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Yoskowitz experienced oral mucositis during chemotherapy, which causes debilitating mouth pain. Treatment options include ice chips to reduce and mitigate the pain, yet this caused nausea and did not cool his entire oral cavity. Based on these experiences, he created the Chemo Mouthpiece™, an intraoral ice packet that delivers cryotherapy to the impacted areas for patients. The device recently received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and is anticipated to launch across the U.S. in 2023. To learn more about ChemoMouthpiece LLC, visit chemomouthpiece.com or connect through LinkedIn.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about

EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

