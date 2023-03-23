PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos and Celebrity Chef Lorena Garcia Team Up to Support Jefa-Owned Businesses on National Jefa Day

In celebration of National Jefa Day on March 31, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos is picking up the tab for the first 200 consumers who dine at select Latina-Owned businesses nationwide

Applications for the PepsiCo Foundation's IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator program will open summer of 2023

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Hollywood awards season, today PepsiCo launched year two of its signature Jefa-Owned (owned by a Latina boss) campaign to shine a spotlight on the stars of the food and beverage industry - Latina small business owners. In partnership with celebrity chef, restaurateur and author Lorena Garcia, and powered by PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow), the Jefa-Owned campaign aims to provide access to business-building resources and national visibility for Latina-owned businesses.

PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos and Chef Lorena Garcia, alongside Latina entrepreneur Patty Delgado, present a Jefa-Owned trophy to Lucy Haro, owner of Qusqo Bistro and Gallery to celebrate her success. (PRNewswire)

The Jefa-Owned campaign kicked off today with an A-list-style brunch at Peruvian restaurant Qusqo Bistro and Gallery , a Latina-owned small business in Los Angeles. The invite-only brunch was hosted by Chef Lorena Garcia and featured an exclusive dining experience with a jefa-curated menu by the restaurant owner, Lucy Haro.

During the brunch, Chef Garcia, along with executives from PepsiCo Beverages North America and Frito-Lay, surprised Lucy Haro with an inaugural Jefa-Owned trophy as a testament to her work, dedication to overcoming systemic challenges and resilience leading her to establish one of the most popular Hispanic restaurants in the area.

"Latinos start one in four of all companies in America, and Latina-owned small businesses are the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segment," said Esperanza Teasdale, Vice President & General Manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "This National Jefa Day, PepsiCo is proud to continue our support of Jefa-Owned small businesses - to shine a light on their entrepreneurial achievements and empower Latinas nationwide."

PepsiCo Picks Up The Tab on National Jefa Day

To rally consumer support for Latina-owned small businesses, PepsiCo invites food enthusiasts to visit Latina-owned small businesses in their own communities. On National Jefa Day, March 31, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will cover the tab for consumers who dine at participating Jefa-Owned restaurants and bodegas in select cities across the country. This one-day promotion will allow guests to enjoy favorite dishes from specially curated menus at each of the eight participating businesses. (At each of the participating locations below, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will cover the tab for the first 200 guests from pre-selected menu options. Limit one complimentary meal per person while supplies last).

Each Latina-owned business has completed, or will soon complete the PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program, which offers business-building training and resources to strengthen their digital capabilities and presence to access more online customers, an additional value of more than $12,000.

For more information on the Jefa-Owned campaign and the restaurants participating in the National Jefa Day promotion, please visit PepsiCoJuntosCrecemos.com .

"Opening and sustaining a restaurant is challenging, and there are even more barriers for Latina-owned businesses in the food industry," said Chef Lorena Garcia. "As a restaurateur myself, I'm aware first-hand of the hard work, sacrifice and resilience that's needed to not only open, but successfully sustain a restaurant. Throughout my career, I've been committed to supporting other Latinas in the food and beverage space, and I'm honored to be an ambassador for this year's Jefa-Owned campaign to uplift Latina small business owners in communities across the country."

"Twice as many Latina-owned companies experienced closure during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to their male counterparts and, for many Latina small business owners, the compounding of external pressures such as cultural and gender roles has made them feel unseen and unheard, particularly in business," said Antonio Escalona, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Foods North America. "We're excited to partner with Chef Lorena Garcia, a restaurateur herself, to shine a spotlight and encourage people to support Latina-owned small businesses as we continue our commitment to Hispanic-owned small businesses nationwide with the PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos program."

Resources for Hispanic-Owned Businesses

With customers increasingly online, PepsiCo has created key business-building programs to help Hispanic-owned restaurants, bodegas and carnicerías make strategic upgrades to their technology, services and business models.

Applications for the PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program are now open nationwide for Hispanic small business owners in the food and beverage industry. The personalized business-building program offers one-on-one expert consultation for delivery logistics, technology, marketing and search engine optimization (SEO).

Dedicated to helping entrepreneurs continue to operate businesses that create jobs and wealth in their communities, applications for The PepsiCo Foundation's IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator will open summer of 2023 in participating cities (Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, El Paso, Chicago, New York City and San Antonio).

For more information about the Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program and to be notified when the application period opens for the IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator, please visit PepsiCoJuntosCrecemos.com .

Since the launch of Juntos Crecemos:

The Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program has supported 108 Hispanic-owned business locations by enhancing their online presence, delivery logistics, online ordering and marketing practices. It has also provided over 436 office hours of extended support to business owners.

The PepsiCo Foundation's IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator has provided $2 million in financial support and business coaching to 150 food and beverage small businesses across 13 cities.

Bodega and Carnicería Essentials were provided to more than 500 Hispanic-owned businesses nationwide through marketing and safety essentials, resulting in these stores outpacing peers in most markets.

