Build community with shared future, create better world

BEIJING, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: "What kind of a world we should build and how to build it" is a profound topic facing mankind as changes of the world, of the times and of history are unfolding in ways like never before and the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.

In his speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on March 23, 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping observed that mankind, by living in the same global village in the same era where history and reality meet, has increasingly emerged as a community of common destiny in which everyone has in him- or herself a little bit of others.

Over the past decade, the Chinese president has constantly enriched the connotations of this concept.

He has raised a series of new ideas and concepts, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which offered Chinese solutions to coping with the changes of the world, of the times and of history.

Over the past decade, the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has shown strong vitality and appeal, making a strong call for promoting world peace and development.

Globally, he has raised the concepts of a community of shared future in cyberspace, a community of shared future for nuclear safety, a global community of health for all, a global community of development, a community of shared security for mankind, a community of life for man and nature and a maritime community with a shared future.

He proposed to build a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, an Asian community with a shared future, a China-ASEAN community with a shared future, an SCO community with a shared future, an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future as well as communities with a shared future between China and Africa, Arab states, Latin American, Central Asian and Pacific island countries.

On bilateral level, the Chinese President has conducted in-depth exchanges with leaders of over 20 countries including Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand and Cuba, advocating a community with a shared future between China and relevant countries.

Stemming from the "root" of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, a series of Chinese initiatives and proposals have grown luxuriant and gradually shaped a science-based theoretical system guided by humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, focused on building global partnerships and with the BRI as a key platform.

Embarking on a new journey to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, the country will continue moving forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world and strive for the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind.

