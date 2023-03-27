Flatiron Media names Steve Kempisty as new CEO; Sheena Jacobson as SVP Sales

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Media, a leading digital performance marketing company, today announced the appointment of Stephen D. Kempisty as Chief Executive Officer and Sheena Jacobson as the new Senior Vice President of Sales.

Kempisty, who joined Flatiron Media in 2007, has served as Director and Vice President of Business Development. Prior to Flatiron Media, he held positions at eDiets.com and investment banking firms, Cantor Fitzgerald and Credit Suisse, in New York.

"I am thrilled to be leading a team of such talented professionals at Flatiron Media." said Kempisty. "We have an amazing opportunity to take our business forward, and I am excited to leverage my experience in digital media and marketing technology to help us reach our goals."

Jacobson has played an integral role in growing Flatiron Media's roster of partners since coming aboard in 2016. Before joining the team, she managed the affiliate network at OfferWeb.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead Flatiron Media's monetization efforts," said Jacobson. "The company's focus on client success is unparalleled, and I'm looking forward to cultivating a sales team that continues to help our customers realize their acquisition goals."

As part of this transition, co-founders Sujay Jhaveri, CEO, and Ray Costa, President, will take on the roles of Co-Executive Chairmen on Flatiron Media's Board of Directors. Having founded the company in 2005, the two will continue to provide strategic guidance and mentoring to the senior management team.

"We have worked diligently over the past 18 years building an amazing team at Flatiron Media." Jhaveri and Costa said in a joint statement, "We are confident that Steve and Sheena will elevate Flatiron Media to the next level with great leadership, energy, and enthusiasm into the future."

Both Kempisty and Jacobson will assume their new roles effective June 1, 2023.

About Flatiron Media

Established in 2005, Flatiron operates a series of proprietary sites servicing millions of consumers each month. Flatiron's digital performance marketing solutions include building client CRM databases (1st party data acquisition), re-engagement/retargeting, TCPA-compliant lead generation, E-commerce, and hyper-targeted traffic generation.

