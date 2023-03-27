Sintetica US launches Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP 1%, 2% and 4%

Lidocaine hydrochloride is a short-acting amide-type local anesthetic with a rapid onset and short duration of action and contains no preservatives.

MENDRISIO, Switzerland and PRINCETON, N.J, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sintetica S.A., an international pharmaceutical company with manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, announces the launch of Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP 1%, 2% and 4% through its subsidiary Sintetica US.

Sintetica's unique ability to produce sterile injectable drugs has enabled it to establish strong business relationships in the US, with a track record of over ten years of providing high-quality products, earning a solid reputation and the trust of partners and healthcare professionals.

Now Sintetica reaches an important milestone in the US with its Lidocaine Injection product launched through Sintetica US, our new entity established in 2022 in Princeton, New Jersey.

With this product Sintetica US will be able to support healthcare professionals who are facing a difficult situation due to the critical shortage of this product.

Sintetica is now positioned to have a direct presence in the US through Sintetica US and support this important market, while also consolidating its presence by expanding its highly attractive portfolio with innovative products suitable for the US market.

Frank Mullery, President of Sintetica US, said: "Sintetica is excited to announce the launch of Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, the first commercial launch for Sintetica US. Most importantly, we are bringing the product to market during a critical shortage, with our ability to produce large volumes of Lidocaine we will provide access to this important product when it's needed most. This milestone represents the first of many expected product launches for Sintetica US and is a great accomplishment of the entire global Sintetica team".

Nicola Caronzolo, Sintetica Chief Executive Officer, added: "I'm particularly proud of this significant step in the 100-year history of Sintetica, which is increasingly establishing itself in international markets thanks to the quality of its products and the reliability of its services. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people involved who make our success story possible every day".

About Lidocaine

View the original content with multimedia: https://www.sintetica.us/lidocaine

Important safety information 1% and 2% and Full Prescribing Information: https://www.sintetica.us/lidocaine-1-2

Important safety information 4% and Full Prescribing Information: https://www.sintetica.us/lidocaine-4

About Sintetica

Based in Switzerland, Sintetica is a privately held international pharmaceutical company focused on emergency and intensive care, analgesics, local anesthetics and sterile injectable solutions in ampules, vials and IV bags for hospitals. Sintetica develops medicines in concentrated and ready-to-use (Premixed) formulations, which enables healthcare practitioners to administer these products without further manipulation and dilution, increasing patient safety and improving convenience for patients and HCPs. Sintetica runs sales subsidiaries in selected European markets and partners with leading distributors around the world.

For more information about Sintetica S.A.: www.sintetica.com

For more information about Sintetica US: www.sintetica.us.

Contacts

For sales opportunities, contracting, and product availability:

contactus@sintetica.com

Business Development:

bdus@sintetica.com

Media:

Daniele Fontana

Sustainability&HR Corporate Director

communications@sintetica.com

+41 79 218 90 57

