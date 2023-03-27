Susan G. Komen® Welcomes Three New Leaders to the Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, appoints three new global leaders to serve on its Board of Directors. The incoming members join an elite group of 19 executives to help govern and advise the world's leading non-profit breast cancer organization in its mission to end breast cancer.

"I'm thrilled to welcome three new board members whose wealth of expertise and experience will continue to help Komen shape the future of breast cancer as we know it," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen. "Members of our board, past and present, are passionate industry leaders who have volunteered to serve and are committed to helping us achieve our vision – to see a world free of breast cancer."

"I'm continually inspired by our board's commitment to our focus to advance health equity, drive groundbreaking research, provide evidence-based breast health education and give high-quality, personalized support to those impacted by breast cancer. They understand how critical it is for us to unite individuals in the breast cancer community and protect breast cancer patients by creating lasting systemic changes that will improve outcomes for all," said Schneider.

"I'm excited to work alongside our three new board members who bring their own unique experience and compassion to Komen," said Ed Dandridge, President of ScaleWith and Chairman of the Komen Board of Directors. "These respected leaders harness a powerful combination of business expertise and a deep commitment to philanthropy that will be invaluable to us as we unite together against breast cancer."

"Our board will continue to play a critical role in helping Komen expand their investments in research for deadly and aggressive breast cancers, increase direct patient care services, lead more policy and advocacy efforts in order to break down barriers to high-quality care, advance health equity and improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients and their families," said Dandridge.

Ed Dandridge, President of ScaleWith, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board and Jerri Johnson, VP of Workforce Management Technology at Sony Pictures Entertainment, as Vice Chair of the Board.

The new members are:

Boris Dolgonos, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, the global law firm, where his practice focuses on capital markets transactions. Dolgonos also advises U.S. and non-U.S. companies on corporate governance, securities laws, stock exchange rules and regulations, and public reporting. He is a member of the Advisory Committee of the CONNEX Support Unit, which was conceptualized by the G7 Nations and launched by the German Government to support resource-rich developing countries in negotiating complex commercial contracts, particularly in the extractive industries. Dolgonos also is on the Board of Directors of Silkroad, the musical organization that seeks to promote multicultural collaboration and bridge differences through music. In addition, Dolgonos was the co-chair of the Board of Directors of the International Senior Lawyers Project, a nonprofit organization that provides legal advice to emerging governments and civil societies on economic development, natural resource governance, and community inclusive development. Dolgonos is a graduate of Harvard College and Virginia Law School.

LaQuenta Jacobs serves as the Global Head of Inclusion, Equity and Diversity at Kimberly Clark, providing cultural leadership that cultivates K-C's equity strategy. Prior to joining K-C, she served as XPO's Chief Diversity Officer, providing cultural leadership and advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion. She initially joined XPO as head of human resources for the company's last mile business unit. In prior roles, LaQuenta led Human Resources and organizational development initiatives for global public companies, including Delta Airlines, The Home Depot, Turner Broadcasting and Georgia-Pacific. LaQuenta is a passionate business leader with deep experience in cultural transformation. In addition to providing HR business partnership and strategic guidance for diversity, equity, and inclusion, she has worked across a variety of HR disciplines, including talent acquisition, talent development, organizational design, compensation, change management and employee relations, this experience has shaped her passion for helping organizations cultivate cultures of equitable access for all.

Valerie Rainey, Chief Financial Officer of iCIMS, is responsible for the strategic growth of the business, including finance, accounting and business operations. She brings more than 25 years of business and financial leadership experience to iCIMS, with an extensive background with both publicly traded and private equity-backed companies, specializing in developing and executing inorganic and organic growth strategies, international expansion and leading global teams. Before joining iCIMS, Rainey served as CFO of Upserve (a Vista company), a market-leading cloud restaurant POS system. She previously served as CFO at CMA CGM America, one of the world's largest shipping companies, and INTTRA, Inc., a leading SaaS company facilitating global trade. Prior to joining INTTRA, Rainey was at Pitney Bowes as the CFO of IMEX. Before joining Pitney Bowes, she was with the AICPA as vice president of operations and vice president of marketing, customer services and strategic alliances. Since 2022, Rainey has been serving as a Board Member of Envoy Global, a global immigration services provider to 1000+ clients from high-growth tech to Fortune 50 companies and is a recent winner of the Chicago Innovation's Technology-Enabled Award. Rainey was recognized as a leader in finance by NJBIZ in 2021 and also received the 2019 Silver Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year. Rainey holds a B.S. in Psychology and an M.B.A. from Fordham University.

The new members of the board join current board members: Ed Dandridge, President of ScaleWith; Jerri Johnson, VP of Workforce Management Technology at Sony Pictures Entertainment; Renée Baker, Head of Advisor Inclusion Networks at Raymond James; Traci Otey Blunt, Founder & Principal of Blunt Group Strategies and former Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications for the National Football League; Michelle Bottomley, Chief Executive Officer of the Modern Growth Exchange; Peter D. Brundage, Senior Managing Director at Evercore; Julie Gruber, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Gap, Inc.; Julia Harris, President of Ronin Holdings; Gail Heimann, President and CEO of Weber Shandwick; Kristen Maple Racich, Partner and Chief Impact Officer for Lord Abbett; Christina Minnis, Global Head of Acquisition Finance and Co-Head of the Americas Credit Finance Group at Goldman Sachs;Luke Sauter, Vice President of Specialty Pharmacy at Walgreens; BJ Schaknowski, CEO of Symplr; Robyn Shepherd, Partner and the Head of Corporate Engagement at Bridgewater Associates; Sean Slovenski, CEO and recognized healthcare industry innovator; and Lydia The, VP Strategy & Growth, Eli Lilly & Company.

"The commitment of the Komen board members cannot be overstated. They have stepped into critical roles to help guide and strengthen this organization in order to help save lives," said Paula Schneider, Komen's CEO.

Komen is grateful to John R. O'Neil, Senior Partner at the global law firm Kirkland & Ellis, and Andi Owen, Chief Executive Officer of MillerKnoll, for their service on the board.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/ .

