Venerable Announces Finance Promotions

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable is pleased to announce the promotions of two Finance colleagues, Richard Gelfand and Scott Horenziak.

Gelfand, a newly named Vice President, is also the company's Deputy Controller, and has been with Venerable since the organization's inception. He is primarily focused on external financial reporting, audits and examinations, accounting operations, financial systems and controls, and accounting policy. Additionally, Gelfand supports new strategic initiatives and serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and a registered representative of Directed Services, LLC, Venerable's principal underwriter and distributor of Venerable Insurance and Annuity Company's variable contracts. He has nearly 15 years' experience with Venerable's predecessor companies and several years of public accounting experience. Gelfand is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Pennsylvania, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Temple University, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from LaSalle University.

Horenziak, promoted to Vice President Financial Analysis, has been with Venerable and its predecessor companies since 2010. In his role, he leads the firm's investment accounting and expense management functions and provides accounting support for the company's strategic initiatives. Horenziak previously served in roles supporting financial planning, analysis, and reporting for the annuity and mutual fund business lines at Voya Financial, as well as business process analysis and improvement, acquisition integration, and risk analytics at Wells Fargo and General Electric. He began his career as an engineer, having obtained a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from The University of Illinois. Horenziak also holds a Master of Business Administration from The Pennsylvania State University.

SVP and Controller, Greg Smith, said "Rich and Scott are highly valued for their leadership at Venerable as they help lead critical functions at our organization. Their ability to consistently deliver quality results, address business challenges with meaningful solutions, and support their business partners are a model for their teams and colleagues."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Des Moines, Iowa, and New York, NY. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

