Dot City Gaming players will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators at the NHL 23 North American Console Finals

DETROIT, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports team Dot City Gaming, a subsidiary of GamerSaloon.com, is pleased to announce that several of its NHL 23 competitors have qualified for the North American Console Finals. The NHL 23 season consists of 32 individual NHL team based competitions, alongside several special events which will serve as qualifiers for the North American Console Final. Ben 'Uninsta1l' Thomson will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, Ben 'DunkinDeli' Pasqua will be representing the New Jersey Devils and Derek 'Avez' Avery will be representing the Nashville Predators.

Dot City Gaming's NHL division has seen tremendous success so far in the current game season. This includes a 2nd and 4th place finish at the NHL All-Star Open in Florida, alongside major viewership growth for the players and teams' streaming audience.

"We are so happy to see continued success from the Dot City Gaming NHL team both in terms of competitive wins and also ballooning streaming numbers. We are excited to continue to grow the NHL 23 community and bring home a championship," according to Gabe Rubin, CEO of GamerSaloon.com and Dot City Gaming.

Dot City Gaming runs 4 monthly NHL 23 streams and is often the most watched NHL 23 content on Twitch.

About GamerSaloon.com

GamerSaloon.com is one of the world's largest Player vs. Player gaming platforms where gamers can win real cash prizes. The platform boasts over 1.5M users and has paid out over $97M since inception. Gamers can play and compete in titles such as Madden 23, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 and NHL 23. For more information visit www.gamersaloon.com

About Dot City Gaming

Founded in 2017, Dot City Gaming's mission is to bring the sports back to esports. Focusing on sports titles, the team competes in games such as Madden 23, NBA 2K23, NHL 23, FIFA 23, PGATour 2K23, iRacing and more. With a combined following of over 1M followers, it is becoming one of the largest sports games communities globally. For more information visit www.dotcitygaming.com

