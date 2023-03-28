Intelligent Technical Solutions Expands, Acquires Five Managed Service Providers

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions ("ITS"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Granite Computer Solutions (Tempe, AZ), BrightWire Networks (Olympia, WA), Ox Power Computing Service (Phoenix, AZ), ProTechnical (Reno, NV), and A Leap Ahead IT (Sacramento, CA) in partnership with the companies' founders.

Each of Granite, BrightWire, Ox Power, ProTechnical, and A Leap Ahead provides managed IT services in their respective geographies, further strengthening and expanding ITS's geographic footprint.

Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS, said, "Over the past several years, we have developed strong relationships with the founders of each of these companies. I have great respect for the organizations they have built, and we are excited to be formally partnering with them. As a collective team, our priority is to continue providing best-in-class IT services to our customers. Looking forward, we are well capitalized with the support of Tower Arch Capital to continue growth through acquisition as well as investing in new and existing locations and services."

Todd Whitley, CEO of BrightWire Networks, added, "We are thrilled about our partnership with ITS. We share a like-minded approach to our work, and collectively, our footprint and capabilities will lead to significant expansion for ITS in the Western United States."

"It's been a seamless transition," Rick Thomas, Founder of ProTechnical, said. "We have very strong cultural and business alignment with Tom and the ITS team. I can't wait to launch into our next phase of growth together."

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Financing for the transactions was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Holland & Hart LLP, BDO USA LLP, and Farrell Advisory.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions

Intelligent Technical Solutions is a provider of IT managed services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, ITS provides managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity, VoIP phone, and fiber internet services to small and medium sized businesses (20-500 seats) throughout the Midwest and Western United States. For more information, please visit www.itsasap.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

