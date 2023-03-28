PLAYA BOWLS CELEBRATES NATIONAL ACAI BOWL DAY WITH REWARDS OFFER

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Offers $5 Off Any Acai Bowl on April 6th for Rewards Members Only

BELMAR, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in bowls such as acai and pitaya, oatmeal, chia, smoothies, juices, cold brew and more, is celebrating National Acai Bowl Day with a special offer for rewards members. On April 6th, Playa Bowls rewards members will receive $5 off any acai bowl purchase. This offer is valid for one-day only so make sure to mark your calendar, join Playa Bowls rewards through the brand's mobile app, and get ready to celebrate National Acai Bowl Day with Playa Bowls!

With acai at the heart of the brand, Playa Bowls sources the antioxidant-rich superfruit from Brazil to formulate its very own proprietary Playa Acai blend made with pure acai. The blend is directly imported to all of Playa Bowls' shops, ensuring the brand delivers the most authentic and fresh acai. Guests can top bowls with fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries and nut butters. The superfruit bowl shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brew and more. Playa Bowls can be made Vegan, Gluten Free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole 30, Keto, and Paleo diets.

"It's no secret we take our nutritious bowls and smoothies seriously. As a superfruit bowl concept committed to fresh, high-quality ingredients and a vibrant experience, there's no better place to celebrate National Acai Bowl Day," said Abby Taylor, Co-Founder and CMO of Playa Bowls. "We look forward to commemorating the holiday and thanking our rewards members for their loyalty with a special offer!"

The National Acai Bowl Day offer will be available at participating Playa Bowls shops nationwide. Rewards members have various ways to order and receive their National Acai Bowl Day offer, including ordering in shop, online, and through the Playa Bowls' mobile app.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, the duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Eight years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has 175+ shops systemwide, operating in 20 states, with plans to continue to expand its domestic footprint across the U.S. and globally.

About Playa Bowls

