From Savings to Digital Transformation

Chicago area expert moves beyond audits to IT transformation by leveraging ARG's platform.

MCLEAN, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARG Managing Partner, Dave Kuchar is no stranger to savings. He routinely helps clients save millions through audit and optimization. What is new is his ability to go beyond these engagements to continually review, upgrade and optimize their technology solutions, enabling digital transformation and efficiencies that deliver even more savings over time.

The ARG playbook helps experts like Dave Kuchar take advantage of massive opportunities currently available.

"ARG enables experts like Dave to play to their unique strengths while leveraging our consulting methodology tools and resources to deliver measurable business outcomes and ongoing support," said Steve Kopp, EVP at ARG. "The successful adoption of the ARG playbook by Dave showcases the incredible opportunities available as businesses migrate toward advanced cybersecurity, managed IT, and next-generation technology solutions to elevate the customer experience."

David Kuchar, Managing Partner, ARG, added, "Becoming part of ARG has enabled me to expand the support I provide to my clients' business. I can continue doing what I do best and leverage ARG's deep bench of technology experts to support the cybersecurity, cloud, CX solutions that my clients are asking for."

Cost savings and customer experience build confidence

Recent success with a global insurance firm demonstrates the value of the ARG playbook in helping Kuchar deliver more value to his clients. "We were hired by the firm to audit and optimize the solutions they had procured from existing providers. We were able to find $1M in annual savings without service disruption, or the need to install new solutions," said Kuchar. "This experience and the confidence the client gained as a result, enabled us to expand our engagement to include ongoing optimization and evaluating technology that can improve their future business and financial operations."

Engaging and winning with partners and customers

The ARG playbook has become a major differentiator in helping partners and agents take advantage of the massive opportunities that are currently available in the IT marketplace, while at the same time optimizing the employee and client experience. ARG's deep bench of business and technology expertise enables agents and partners to successfully engage with and support a broader range of solutions and service offerings. To learn more why Kuchar chose to work with ARG, watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw_fwHyHZtY.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For 32 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.

