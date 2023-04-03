Touchpoint Solution Announces Charitable Giveback for Autism Acceptance Month

PHOENIX, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchPoint Solution, a leading provider of neuroscientific wearables, is pleased to announce its charitable giveback initiative in honor of Autism Acceptance Month. Throughout the month of April, the company will donate a portion of its sales made using discount code "Autism15" to support organizations dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with autism. Customers using this code will receive 15% off of their order, with a portion of the proceeds going to Autism support organizations.

TouchPoint Solution is committed to supporting the autism community, and this initiative is a testament to that commitment. The company's wearable devices utilize neuroscientific technology to reduce stress and anxiety, which can be particularly beneficial for individuals with autism who may struggle with sensory overload and other related issues.

"We recognize the importance of Autism Acceptance Month and want to do our part to support the individuals and families impacted by autism," said Vicki Mayo, CEO of TouchPoint Solution. "Our wearable devices offer a drug-free, non-invasive way to reduce stress and anxiety, and we're proud to donate a portion of our sales to organizations that are doing important work in this space."

TouchPoint Solution's wearable devices are designed to be worn on the wrists, held in the hands, or clipped onto clothing, and use gentle vibrations to reduce stress and anxiety. The technology behind the devices is based on decades of research in neuroscience and has been shown to be effective in reducing stress, improving sleep, and enhancing focus.

Throughout Autism Acceptance Month, customers who purchase Touchpoint Solution's wearable devices will be directly contributing to the cause. TouchPoint Solution will donate a portion of sales to support organizations dedicated to autism research, education, and advocacy. Organizations wishing to partner with The TouchPoint Solution during Autism Acceptance Month can reach out to Grant Stoecker at media@thetouchpointsolution.com.

For more information on Touchpoint Solution's charitable giveback initiative or to purchase a wearable device, visit their website at www.thetouchpointsolution.com.

About Touchpoint Solution:

Touchpoint Solution is a neuroscientific wearables company that utilizes bi-lateral alternating tactile stimulation (BLAST) to alleviate stress and anxiety. Touchpoints can be worn on either side of the body in the form of a watch, wristband, or clip. The devices are non-invasive, drug-free, and can be used by people of all ages.

