Truleo Engages Citizens to Drive Police Change Through Crowdfunding

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodycam analysis software company Truleo is launching its first crowdfunding campaign, enabling concerned citizens to have a more active role in driving change regarding policing and the way our police are trained. The initiative will run through July 3rd, 2023 and will help Truleo broaden its effectiveness for law enforcement agencies around the country.

An increasing number of police departments are equipping themselves with technology that analyzes body camera footage, making the community and its police officers safer and improving the relationship between them. Truleo's technology helps to identify and correct officer behavior that may lead to an unnecessary use-of-force.

Truleo automatically processes 100% of body camera videos for departments nationwide to improve supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The audio analytics platform detects critical events such as use-of-force, pursuits, frisking, and non-compliance incidents and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language to enable supervisor praise or review. Without this kind of automation, less than 1% of body camera footage is ever reviewed.

"Crowdfunding enables us to create an army of passionate ambassadors," said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of Truleo. "Simply having an officer wear a body camera isn't enough – we need to ensure that the footage is being reviewed and leveraged for training to make real change. The more specialized and personalized the training that officers can receive, the safer our citizens and our officers will be."

One study found a 36% decrease in use of force when a police department implemented Truleo. The same study also found that the implementation of Truleo resulted in a 30% reduction in unprofessional officer language and a 12% reduction in civilian non-compliance.

Risky and unprofessional behavior by police officers can escalate and result in an unnecessary use of force, and sometimes even death. The behavior of officers in recent high-profile cases, for example, might not have escalated to the death of a citizen had the officers received the proper training and oversight from their department.

